Rashee Rice or Chris Godwin: Who should I start in Week 17 Fantasy Football?

Rashee Rice and Chris Godwin have both significantly increased their fantasy football value in recent weeks. Volume has been one of the biggest reasons why, as both of them are averaging more than ten targets per game during their current hot streaks. This makes both of them legitimate lineup options in a crucial Week 17 slate of games.

The 2023 fantasy football playoffs are already underway and the championship round will be hosted in many leagues this week.

Some managers may be debating whether to use Rice or Godwin in their lineups on their quest for a league title. The following breakdown can help make this potentially pivotal decision easier.

Is Rashee Rice a good fantasy pick in Week 17?

The Kansas City Chiefs have been looking for someone to emerge as a legitimate WR1 in their offensive system for most of the past two seasons.

Over the past five weeks, rookie Rashee Rice appears to have established himself in that role. He has been heavily involved in their offensive scheme during that time and has also quickly become an asset in fantasy football.

Over his past five games, Rice has averaged more than seven receptions and ten targets per game, leading all Chiefs wide receivers by a significant margin.

He has totaled three touchdowns during his current hot streak and has also finished among the top 15 wide receivers in PPR leagues three times during those five games.

Up next for Rice is a favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals which suggests he has a strong opportunity to continue his impressive recent form.

They are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to his position and in a potentially high-scoring contest, Rice makes for a solid Week 17 lineup option.

Is Chris Godwin a good fantasy pick in Week 17?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL in recent weeks, winning each of their past four games.

Chris Godwin is one of the biggest reasons why as he has recently elevated his production. This has also resulted in his fantasy football value skyrocketing after a relatively disappointing season.

Godwin uncharacteristically recorded just two finishes among the top 25 wide receivers in PPR leagues across his first 13 games this year.

He has turned things around in his past three games, as he has been averaging seven receptions on 11 targets during that stretch. This includes two of his three highest yardage totals this season and a season-best WR4 finish two weeks ago.

His recent surge has arrived just in time for the 2023 fantasy football playoffs and has made him a solid Week 17 lineup option.

He may find it more difficult to turn in a big performance against the New Orleans Saints, who are allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers. This didn't slow him down the last time he played against them, when he recorded 114 yards on eight receptions.

Rashee Rice vs. Chris Godwin: Who should I start in Week 17 fantasy football?

According to the Start/Sit Optimizer, Rashee Rice makes for a better wide receiver option than Chris Godwin in Week 17 fantasy football lineups. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable for any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. In this particular scenario, it favors Rice for a higher output.

While Godwin is projected to record more receptions, Rice is expected to do more with his touches. Rice's superior yardage projections and higher likelihood of scoring a touchdown this week are what give him a slight edge over Godwin.

Playing in a more favorable matchup and a potentially higher-scoring game are some of the biggest reasons why Rice is the suggested option.