Rashee Rice Fantasy ADP: Is Chiefs WR a safe pick after 6-game suspension announcement

Rashee Rice has been an extremely risky fantasy football wide receiver to consider picking ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Many reports have indicated that he will be suspended for a portion of the season, but not knowing when or how long made his fantasy value questionable.Managers finally received clarity on the situation after it was recently announced that he will be suspended for the first six games this year. This at least provides a clearer picture of where his fantasy outlook currently stands. Here's how he stacks up with the season just days away and many leagues hosting their drafts.Rashee Rice fantasy outlook in 2025Rice fantasy outlookRashee Rice would be one of the most attractive wide receivers to target in 2025 fantasy football drafts if his outlook was solely based off of his elite production with the Kansas City Chiefs so far. He finished his rookie season as the overall WR27 and was ranked as the WR15 in fantasy point per game across the first four games of last year.A knee injury cut his potential breakout campaign short, but his intriguing chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in one of the best passing offenses in the NFL should give him a bright fantasy outlook going forward. While this may be the case long-term, his debut will have to wait until after he serves his current six-game suspension.Adding in his recovery from a knee injury and the emergence of rookie Xavier Worthy last year makes Rice much riskier this season. He will still have elite upside when considering his situation, but managers who draft him will need to make sure they have an alternate plan until he returns to the lineup.Rashee Rice ADP: Where should you draft Chiefs WR in 2025 fantasy football?Rice vs Godwin vs AiyukRashee Rice currently has an ADP of the 71st overall player and WR33 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he profiles as a WR3 for most rosters and can be targeted around the sixth round of many drafts.Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Rice in favor of several other wide receivers who are also expected to miss games to start this season. This includes Chris Godwin and Brandon Aiyuk at a similar ADP at this point in the offseason. Rice has the superior projections of this trio and could be worth the major gamble for managers who take a chance on him.