Rashee Rice Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Chiefs WR amid jail sentence and potential NFL suspension?

Rashee Rice is in a complicated situation for fantasy football ahead of the 2025 NFL season. He is one of the riskiest wide receivers to target this year, but also has some of the highest upside of any potential mid-round draft pick.

The Kansas City Chiefs' young star recently pleaded guilty to charges related to a high-speed car crash. His sentecning includes five years of probation and 30 days in jail, which can be served in small inbcrements across the next several years. While this essentially means his legal oibligations won't interfere with the upcoming season, he is still not in the clear just yet.

The NFL has yet to issue their own punishment for Rashee Rice this year for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Given the magnitude of the situation, it can be assumed that he's highly likely to receive some sort of suspension. The length of it is unclear at this point, but it obviously affects his fantasy outlook.

Rice is also coming off of a major knee injury that forced him to miss 13 games last year, further adding to the massive risks that come with potentially picking him in fantasy football drafts. On the other hand, he also comes with massive updside after finishing as the overall WR27 in his rookie season two years ago and seemingly taking a huge step forward in year-two prior to the injury.

Across his first three games last season, Rice totaled an impressive 24 receptions on 29 targets for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He appeared to be on his way to being one of the best fantasy football wide receievrs in the NFL, and has a chance to get there again with the Chiefs, but his looming suspension and recent injury make him a high-risk, high-reward mid-round draft target.

Chiefs WR outlook amid potential Rashee Rice suspension

Rashee Rice

Catches passes from Patrick Mahomes in Andy Reid's elite offensive system is an attractive proposition for fantasy football wide receivers. Rashee Rice is projected to be their top target this year, but his looming suspension is likely to limit his availabilty.

Whenever Rice misses time, which seems inevitable at some point, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown are likely to see the biggest boost to their fantasy outlook. This situation could create an opportunity for rookie Jalen Royals, who the Chiefs picked in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. From a fantasy draft perspective, Worthy is the most desirable option of the trio, but Royals and Brown are solid late-round speculative picks.

