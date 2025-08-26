Rashee Rice Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Chiefs WR amid looming suspension?

Rashee Rice is one of the most polarizing wide receivers ahead of the 2025 fantasy football season. He is expected to play a significant role in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, but he is also likely facing an undetermined suspension. Here's how all of this plays into his fantasy outlook this year.

Should you draft Chiefs WR Rashee Rice in 2025?

Rice fantasy outlook

Rashee Rice would be an extremely attractive wide receiver to target in 2025 fantasy football drafts if it weren't for his looming suspension. The NFL has yet to officially decide upon how he will be disciplined for his off-the-field issues, but a suspension appears inevtiable.

This makes him an extremely risky pick becuase when and for how long he will potentially be suspended is still unknown at this point. He should be a massive contributor when he's on the field for the Chiefs, but managers must have a back up plan for Rice if they do take him in their drafts.

Rashee Rice fantasy outlook in 2025

Rice finished each of his first three games last year as the weekly WR17 or better before a knee injury ended his season. He appeared to have taken another step forward from his impressive rookie season in the year before when he finished as the overall WR27.

He clearly has elite chemistry with Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs' favorable passing attack, but his recovery from a knee injury and looming suspension cloud his fantasy outlook. He will also need to compete with breakout star Xavier Worthy for targets in 2025, adding further risk to his fantasy value.

Is Rashee Rice a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Rice would be an excellent pick in fantasy football based off of his production alone, but his circumstances in 2025 make him a serious gamble. A potentially lengthy suspension could tank his value this year and his questionable availability make him a dangerous player to trust.

Many managers may choose to avoid Rice in their drafts as his situation makes his floor alarmingly low. He still has a high ceiling when considering his role with the Chiefs, creating an opportunity to potentially draft him at a major discount.

Where should you draft Rashee Rice this year?

Rice vs Addison vs Aiyuk

Rice currently ranks as the 71st overall player and WR33 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he can be targeted around the sixth round of most drafts as a WR3 or Flex option for many rosters.

The Chiefs star clearly has the upside to outperform his ADP, but all of the risks surrounding his situation also give him legitimate bust potential. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool still recommends picking him over many other wide receivers, including Jordan Addison and Brandon Aiyuk. They are also likely to miss time in 2025, but Rice is the preferred gamble in this risky trio.

