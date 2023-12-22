Rashee Rice injury update: Latest on Chiefs WR for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice has been a breath of fresh air. Rice is arguably the most reliable pass catcher in Kansas City not named Travis Kelce and his performances have given the fanbase hope for the last few weeks of the regular season.

Rice is having a very productive rookie campaign, amassing 68 receptions, 754 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns in 14 games. Without him, there's a distinct possibility that the Chiefs would have dropped more games than they have this season.

Heading into Week 16, let's look at Rice's injury status, what happened to the South Methodist University alum, and his likely return date.

Rashee Rice Injury Update

Rashee Rice appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' Thursday injury report. According to the report, Rice is dealing with a hamstring injury. Thankfully, the silky smooth rookie pass catcher was a full participant and looks primed to feature more in the coming training sessions.

The Kansas City Chiefs have other wide receivers to worry about, as Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman are dealing with injuries. Toney did not practice on Thursday due to a hip injury, while Hardman was a limited participant due to a thumb injury.

Also, Travis Kelce is nursing a sore neck but was able to participate fully.

What happened to Rashee Rice?

Rice likely tweaked his hamstring in his side's Week 15 victory over the New England Patriots. Rice ran riot against Bill Belichick's side, with the rookie wide receiver catching all nine attempts from Patrick Mahomes and amassing 91 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Rice's performances helped lead the Chiefs to a significant victory, as Andy Reid's side finally ended an unwanted two-game losing run. Rice is officially Patrick Mahomes' most trusted weapon on offense (not named Travis Kelce) and has scored in consecutive games for the first time in his young NFL career.

When will Rashee Rice return?

Barring any unforeseen events, Rashee Rice will be available for the Chiefs' Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Rice will get to add to his already impressive rookie numbers when he faces the much-maligned Raiders.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be gunning for a win against Antonio Pierce's side, but they must be careful to avoid getting shocked. Remember, the Raiders are fresh off dropping 63 on the Los Angeles Chargers, and they'll likely be riding on a high. It's never a good time to face off against a team with little to lose in the National Football League.