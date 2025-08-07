Rashee Rice injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned as Chiefs WR suffers another issue amid looming ban?

Rashee Rice is set to bounce back after suffering a season-ending torn ligament (LCL) in his right knee four games into the 2024 NFL season. He's eager to make a massive comeback, but the latest development on and off the field could derail his return to the gridiron.

Rice came off a strong rookie season in which he helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their second consecutive Super Bowl while becoming the team's WR1. Now, he faces a big challenge, as the Chiefs are on a mission coming off a Super Bowl loss.

Should fantasy managers be concerned about Rashee Rice?

While a potential suspension looms following a car crash in the 2024 offseason, Rashee Rice is back with the Chiefs. Additionally, he picked up a groin injury that forced him to miss Thursday's practice. Reporter Nate Taylor shared the news on X.

In four games last season, Rice recorded 24 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns. He would aim to improve those numbers, but it remains to be seen how his body heals and if he ends up suspended.

Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison was suspended for three games to start the season. If Rice gets the same punishment, he'd miss the season opener against the LA Chargers, a Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 and a trip to MetLife Stadium to clash against the New York Giants in Week 3. Rashee Rice would be a strong option to unlock any of these games if he's available.

Taking into account his groin injury and looming suspension, it would be safe not to use a first or second-round pick to select him.

Rashee Rice's 2025 fantasy outlook

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Rashee Rice ranks 15th on Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football WR Rankings and 30th overall in the league. Even with all the roadblocks he may face at the start of the season, he's expected to clock in 248.8 fantasy points. Our fantasy analyzer projects 91.79 receptions for 1,096 yards and 7.9 touchdowns for Rice.

The Chiefs suffered multiple injuries last season, especially in the wide receiver room, with Rice, Marquise Brown, Mecole Hardman and more spending time on the IR. Rice's return would give them a boost on offense.

They are back in the pack that will try to dethrone the defending champions, but the Chiefs can still make it out of the AFC.

