Rashee Rice or Kendrick Bourne or Xavier Worthy: Who should I start in Week 7 Fantasy Football?

Rashee Rice, Kendrick Bourne and Xavier Worthy are three intriguing options for fantasy managers in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. The wide receivers come from solid performances and are expected to continue their good moment or debut in the season with a strong displaying.

Rice will return after serving a six-game suspension, meaning he will likely split targets with Worthy, the Kansas City Chiefs' WR1 during his absence, while Bourne will try to prove his value against the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday Night Football.

They will take on big challenges this week, but only one should start in fantasy football.

Is Chiefs WR Rashee Rice a good pick for fantasy football Week 7?

After a terrific rookie season in 2023, Rashee Rice was limited to only four games in 2024 after suffering a season-ending injury. In 20 games as a pro, Rice has caught 103 passes for 1,226 yards and nine touchdowns. He enters the Week 7 matchup as the league's WR19, per ESPN, higher than Stefon Diggs and teammate Xavier Worthy.

Is 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne a good pick for fantasy football Week 7?

Kendrick Bourne is on track to record his best season in the NFL. He was one of the bright spots the 49ers had against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching five passes for 142 yards. He caught 10 passes for 142 yards a week before, showing that he's on a roll when the Niners need a WR1 the most.

Is Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy a good pick for fantasy football Week 7?

Xavier Worthy missed a couple of games after suffering a dislocated shoulder three snaps into the season opener against the LA Chargers. Worthy returned against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, going off with five catches for 83 yards. He posted just two catches for 20 yards against the Detroit Lions, but still scored for the first time this season.

Despite Rashee Rice's return to the field, Worthy is expected to remain a big threat on the Chiefs' roster.

Rashee Rice, Kendrick Bourne or Xavier Worthy: Who should you pick?

Rashee Rice should dominate in his first game back.

These three wide receivers have solid chances to shine in Week 7, but according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, Rice is the best option to start. With 16.8 projected fantasy points, he gets the edge over Worthy (15.1) and Bourne (12.6).

