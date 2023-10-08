Rashee Rice or Skyy Moore: Which WR should you bank on in Week 5 fantasy football?

The Kansas City Chiefs have Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore as their receivers and the question becomes who they will deploy more in their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings. That will have repercussions on the points each of them gets on fantasy football.

Both Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore have similar draft attributes. Rice is a rookie who was picked up in this year's draft as the 55th overall pick in the second round. Moore was picked up last year as the 54th overall pick. Now, it is up to each one of them to show Andy Reid and their fantasy football managers, who can be a better fit in the system, starting with their trip away to Minnesota.

Is Rashee Rice a good pick in fantasy football Week 5?

Rashee Rice is slowly emerging as a wide receiver. He has been getting steadily better over time and he is in luck because he plays with Patrick Mahomes. Nothing helps your stats more than getting the ball from the best quarterback in business.

He had some drops to being his career but is becoming more dependable. He has 13 receptions in total this season, with his highest coming against the Chicago Bears with five. In that game, he averaged 11.8 yards per catch, which is the highest. He has been near the 10 yard per catch mark in all games.

He has the upside to reach up to a top 20 wide receiver in fantasy football, but for the moment he remains close to the bottom of the top 40 bracket.

Is Skyy Moore a good pick in fantasy football Week 5?

Skyy Moore is another option available for the Kansas City Chiefs in their game against the Minnesota Vikings.

He is a more experienced option but has struggled for consistency. He did not have a single reception in the game against the New York Jets, despite two targets. In their season opener against the Detroit Lions, he was catchless too.

But he followed the opening week disappointment with three catches for 70 yards marking 23.3 yards per reception. In the game against the Chicago Bears, he again had four receptions for 42 yards. Very simply, he has the potential to do well but he has blown hot and cold in different games.

That puts him just outside the top 40 bracket among wide receivers but should still find a place among the top 50.

Rashee Rice vs. Skyy Moore: Who should I start in Week 5?

Rashee Rice v Skyy Moore: Week 5 fantasy football comparison

Thankfully, we have Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer to figure out who to start in Week 5. Both Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore are expected to get similar kinds of receptions, passing yards and rushing yards.

However, if there is a difference, it is that it much likelier that a touchdown will come from the rookie receiver. Both players under consideration have one receiving touchdown this season.

But Skyy Moore scored his in the win against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he had his best game of the season. Rashee Rice got his in the opening week loss against the Detroit Lions. Therefore, it again becomes a matter of consistency, where the rookie receiver seems to do well across games and not just when he is playing well.

Given this situation and the overall analysis, it is no surprise to see that our optimizer also picked Rashee Rice over Skyy Moore in this game. Fantasy football managers will gain by following this advice, unless the latter chooses to have an outlier of a game. To be fair, he did do that against the Jaguars in Week 2 after going catchless in Week 1 against the Lions.