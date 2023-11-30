Rashee Rice or Tyler Lockett: Who should I start in Week 13 Fantasy Football

If you're deciding between Rashee Rice and Tyler Lockett for a start this week, the decision is not very straightforward. Neither have good matchups and one player has been rather boom or bust thus far. With the playoffs nearing, this could be a decision that ultimately changes how your fantasy season goes. Here's what we suggest on those lines and which to start this week.

Should I start Rashee Rice this week?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Rashee Rice a good fantasy pick?

Rashee Rice is slowly developing into a dependable wide receiver in fantasy football. He just had his best game by far with eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. He's slowly becoming one of Patrick Mahomes' more reliable targets, and that bodes well for fantasy.

He does have a pretty tough matchup. The Green Bay Packers have been a fairly difficult wide receiver matchup, allowing the 10th fewest points to the position group all year long. He'll likely have to contend with Jaire Alexander, which could prove challenging.

However, with Mahomes throwing the ball, there's a good chance anyone will score enough to warrant a start in fantasy football. The wideout has big play ability and will get plenty of targets. Expect that to be enough to get him the points you might desperately need.

Is Tyler Lockett a good fantasy pick?

Tyler Lockett is a potential boom candidate every week, but he is the second option on that offense. The Seattle Seahawks look to DK Metcalf far more often, but there's usually enough points to go around. Jaxon Smith-Njigba hasn't really cut into Lockett's production yet.

However, Lockett faces a brutal matchup this week on Thursday Night Football. The Dallas Cowboys are on deck, and their defense is vaunted. They've been particularly tough on wide receivers, allowing the third-fewest points to them all season in fantasy football.

Daron Bland might cover Metcalf a little more often, but that doesn't necessarily mean Lockett won't also face a good coverage player. Furthermore, with the Cowboys' impressive pass rush, Geno Smith won't have much time to throw to Lockett or anyone. He's still a good player, but he comes with a lot of risk this week in a very poor matchup on Thursday night.

Rashee Rice or Tyler Lockett: Who should I start?

Our Start/Sit Optimizer suggests starting Rashee Rice over Tyler Lockett this week, and it's hard to argue with it. The matchup, while certainly not ideal, is just a little better than it is for Lockett.

Start Rashee Rice this week in fantasy football

Furthermore, while Geno Smith is a fine quarterback, he's far less trustworthy than Patrick Mahomes. Additionally, there's a potential for the Kansas City Chiefs to use Rice in the run game a little, which almost always helps boost the scoring a little bit.

The margin between these players' projections is pretty thin, but it certainly looks like Rice is the better and perhaps the safer pick. Go with him this week even though he's in for a hard matchup.