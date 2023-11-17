Rashee Rice or Tyler Lockett: Who should you start in Week 11 Fantasy Football? 

Rashee Rice and Tyler Lockett are in two different conferences catching passes from two different quarterbacks in two different schemes.

However, the decision about which player to play in Week 11 is impressively close. Which player should get the nod? Here's some advice.

Tyler Lockett at Seahawks Ravens Football

Is Tyler Lockett a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Tyler Lockett is, put simply, a great pick in Week 11 if he can be had for the right price. It isn't wise to empty out the accounts for him, but if he can be had for a mid-range deal, he would be a steal.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has totaled 46 catches for 494 yards and four touchdowns. He might be the number two wide receiver on the team in terms of production this season, but is only 60 yards behind DK Metcalf.

So, if one has a chance to get Lockett for, say, half the price of the Seahawks' No. 1 receiver, jump on the opportunity.

Is Rashee Rice a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Rashee Rice is likely to be a wild card over the final two months, including Week 11. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has been overshadowed by Travis Kelce by nearly a 2:1 ratio. However, the tight end has been swarmed by defenses in recent weeks, which is opening up opportunities for Rice.

That said, he needs to rise to meet the opportunity; Kelce has opened the door and Rice needs to walk through it. So far, the latter has totaled 32 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns.

Until Rice proves more, he has shown to be a late flex if anything. That said, it feels like the Chiefs are due a boom at receiver, especially against a Philadelphia Eagles secondary that has let teams fly down the field this season.

The matchup is what is tantalizing for Rice this week, not the player.

Rashee Rice vs Tyler Lockett: who should I start in Week 11?

Rashee Rice or Tyler Lockett - Sportskeeda Start/Sit Calculator

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Calculator, Lockett gets the nod, with both players remarkably close on the projections. The Seahawks receiver is projected at 11.6 points in PPR leagues while Rashee Rice is projected at 11.2 points. In most leagues, that is a difference of just four yards.

Lockett is projected to record four receptions for 49.9 yards and has a 40% chance of scoring a touchdown. Meanwhile, Rice is projected to record 3.9 receptions for 52.4 yards with a 30% chance of scoring a touchdown.

