Rashee Rice vs. Garrett Wilson 40-yard dash time: Which star WR comes out on top?

Rashee Rice and Garrett Wilson were much hyped wide receiver prospects heading into the 2023 and 2022 NFL Draft, respectively. Both wideouts enjoyed impressive collegiate careers, and they were projected to be drafted early.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Rice with the 24th pick in the 2023 second round, while the New York Jets selected Wilson with the 10th pick in 2022. Both players had memorable rookie seasons with Rice winning a Super Bowl, while Wilson won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

With that being said, let's revisit their 40-yard dash times and see which star wide receiver has the faster dash.

Rashee Rice's 40-yard dash time

Rashee Rice ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds. The SMU Mustangs product also ran the 10-yard split in a time of 1.49 seconds.

Furthermore, Rice partook in the vertical jump registering a 41 inches, plus the broad jump, reaching 10-foot-8. Rice's performances earned him an 83 athleticism score, ranking him 11th among wide receivers in the 2023 Combine.

Garrett Wilson's 40-yard dash time

Garrett Wilson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. The Ohio State Buckeyes product also ran the 10-yard split in a time of 1.49 seconds, plus the 20-yard shuttle in 4.36 seconds.

Furthermore, Wilson partook in the vertical jump where he recorded 36 inches. In the broad jump, he reached a mark of 10-foot-3. Wilson's performances earned him an 81 athleticism score, ranking him seventh among wide receivers in the 2022 Scouting Combine.

Which star WR comes out on top?

Garrett Wilson had the faster 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The New York Jets pass catcher is a pacey wideout with the ability to breeze past opposing cornerbacks. Furthermore, his route running has been on full display since he entered the league as the Jets' primary offensive weapon.

Rashee Rice had the slower 40-yard dash and his game leans more toward ball-tracking and jump-ball victories. His physicality has shone in Andy Reid's offense, especially in the playoff games leading to Super Bowl LVIII.

In a nutshell, Rashee Rice and Garrett Wilson possess unique skill sets. Both pass catchers have thrived in their relatively short NFL careers, and it should only get better as they get used to the rigors of NFL football.

