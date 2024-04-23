Rasheen Ali 2024 NFL Draft Projection: Where could Marshall RB go?

Rasheen Ali is not someone one would think of as a top running back prospect.

However, on the other hand, he is one of those few players who had over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns in multiple seasons in college.

He also did not play for a powerhouse like Alabama, Georgia, or Michigan; instead, he went with a relatively unknown Marshall. But that may not stop him from being a potential steal in the draft.

Rasheen Ali 2024 NFL Draft projection

With that all said, predicting when Ali will go is rather tricky.

Most teams are not in need of running backs in the first round, as the pool is rather shallow this year. Meanwhile, there are also more pressing needs like quarterback, wide receivers, and lineman (both offensive and defensive).

But those same teams may eventually want to take a gamble on a rusher in the second round and beyond, which is where Ali will most likely land. If not, then he may be an early third-round call.

So which teams make the most sense for him?

3 best landing spots for Rasheen Ali

3) New York Giants

Saquon Barkley's departure is a massive loss for the Giants

The New York Giants are said to have erred by not extending Saquon Barkley in the 2023 offseason and instead offering the same to QB Daniel Jones.

While the two-time Pro Bowler did decently amidst a regression, the same could not be said for his quarterback, who struggled with an ACL injury. With a huge chunk of money tied to Jones, Joe Schoen was willing to let his running back go to the divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles.

So for 2024, the Giants are bringing in Devin Singletary, who will be wearing his third different blue-and-red uniform. He has been solid, but nowhere near as prolific as Barkley. And the depth behind him is underwhelming.

Getting Rasheen Ali in there will do wonders to that unit.

2) Carolina Panthers

Miles Sanders has become one of the most disappointing free agency signings in Panthers history

When the Carolina Panthers signed Miles Sanders to a four-year deal in the 2023 offseason, they thought they would be getting the recent Pro Bowler who had been instrumental to the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run.

Instead, he was a disaster, posting career lows in almost every category and being outshone by Chuba Hubbard, who will be a free agent by the end of the upcoming season.

This will put new general manager Dan Morgan in a bind - the Panthers have no first-round pick, but two second-round ones and third-rounder, so they could future-proof their ground game with Rasheen Ali with any of those.

1) Buffalo Bills

James Cook needs backup

In a major surprise, the Dallas Cowboys do not lead this list.

Maybe it is because they want a more prolific rusher who can immediately take over like Blake Corum, but there is one team who may want more depth on the ground: the Buffalo Bills.

James Cook massively broke out in 2023 as a Pro Bowler, but the offseason has been quite shallow for the team. Damien Harris retired, Nyheim Hines joined the Cleveland Browns, and Latavius Murray is still unsigned. So someone like Ali will be a welcome upgrade at RB2.