Rashod Bateman Fantasy Outlook: Where should you draft Ravens WR in 2025?

Rashod Bateman enters his fifth NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens, and fantasy managers are still wondering if this will be the year he finally emerges as a reliable option.

With Lamar Jackson distributing targets to Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, Bateman continues to flash upside but has yet to deliver week-to-week consistency. For the 2025 season, the question remains: is he worth drafting, and if so, when should you take him?

Should you draft Ravens WR Rashod Bateman in 2025?

NFL: AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bateman remains an intriguing player thanks to his route running and athletic profile, but his role in the Ravens’ offense has often been overshadowed.

With Flowers locked in as the WR1 and Andrews heavily involved, Bateman projects as a secondary target who will need efficiency and touchdowns to pay off for fantasy managers. He has the tools to pop for big plays, but expecting every-week starter numbers may be a stretch.

Rashod Bateman’s fantasy outlook in 2025

NFL: AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

According to the Sportskeeda Fantasy Draft Simulation, Bateman is projected to total 118 fantasy points this season, with 39 receptions, 567 yards, and 3 touchdowns. That output places him firmly in the late-round flier category — not someone you can rely on as a WR2 or WR3, but a player who could deliver usable weeks when matchups or game scripts tilt his way.

His current draft position reflects that projection. Per FantasyPros.com, Bateman is ranked as the No. 163 overall player and WR57 in standard formats. In PPR, he checks in as the No. 168 overall player and WR62. These numbers make it clear that he’s being viewed as a depth piece across the board, drafted mostly for bench stashes or potential breakout value.

Is Rashod Bateman a good pick in fantasy football this year?

NFL: AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Bateman can be a solid investment at cost if fantasy managers view him as a late dart throw rather than a core starter. The Ravens’ offense should be efficient enough to provide opportunities, but the consistency simply hasn’t been there across his first four seasons.

He’s best suited for managers who already have strong wide receiver depth and can afford to wait and see whether his role grows.

Where should you draft Rashod Bateman this year?

NFL: AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Given both his projections and his ADP, Bateman is a late-round selection only. In a standard 10-team league, that means he’s best targeted in the final rounds, around Rounds 14–16, depending on your roster build.

His upside comes if Baltimore leans more on three-wide sets or if injuries open up additional targets, but he should not be counted on as more than a bench stash heading into 2025.

Verdict: Draft Rashod Bateman late as a flyer with upside. If he earns a bigger role, he can provide spot-start value, but he’s better suited as a depth piece than a locked-in starter this season.

