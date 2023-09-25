Rashod Bateman injury update: Latest on Ravens WR for fantasy football Week 4

Rashod Bateman has been struggling to stay healthy for the Baltimore Ravens over the past couple of years. He was forced to miss 11 games during the 2022 NFL season due to a major foot injury that required surgery. He battled hard all offseason to make it back to the field, which he was able to accomplish in their Week 1 game.

Just two weeks later, Bateman is now dealing with a new injury after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts. Anything related to the hamstring, especially for wide receivers, can be challenging to overcome. This puts his status for Week 4, and possibly beyond that, in serious jeopardy.

Rashod Bateman injury update

Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman turned in another disappointing fantasy football performance in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, recording just one reception for six yards. While many managers have been frustrated with his slow start to the 2023 season after being a potential breakout candidate, he may have a legitimate excuse.

It was later reported following the game that Bateman tweaked his hamstring, partially explaining his extremely low usage rate. The severity of the injury has yet to be officially announced, so fantasy managers should track his progress this week. His practice activity and official listing on the Ravnes' Week 4 injury report will give a better idea of where he currently stands.

What happened to Rashod Bateman?

Bateman injury

Many were confused by how little Bateman was involved in the Ravens' offensive game plan in Week 3, but his apparent hamstring injury could have played a major role in that. It's unclear when exactly he suffered the injury, but it was reported after the game that he tweaked it at some point.

He was never officially removed from the game, but his relative inactivity suggests it could have been bothering him.

While it's somewhat encouraging that the injury seemingly had nothing to do with his surgically repaired foot, hamstring injuries are never good news for skill position players. His growing injury history is becoming increasingly concerning for the Ravens, as well as for his fantasy football managers.

When will Rashod Bateman return?

Bateman update

It's relatively encouraging that Bateman was able to complete the game, suggesting he likely avoided a major and possibly season-ending type of hamstring injury. Just because he completed Week 3, that doesn't necessarily mean he will be ready for their Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens will likely release their first oficial injury report for Week 4 on Wednesday. Fantasy football managers should pay attention to his initial designation, as well as his practice participation during the week. Either way, they should have a backup plan in place for their Week 4 lineups.

