Rating Broncos' new uniforms for 2024: Closer look at Denver's new threads ft. nine new combinations

The Denver Broncos have released their new threads for the 2024 NFL season.

This marks the franchise's first major jersey upheaval since 1997. The Broncos unveiled the Mile High Collection, a set of jerseys featuring a fresh and modernized design inspired by Denver's tradition, Broncos' Country and Colorado's landscape.

Taking a closer look at the Denver Broncos' new uniforms for 2024

The freshly released Mile High Collection has nine new uniform combinations. These combinations feature distinct elements of the Rocky Mountains region and the team's existing colors and logo.

Furthermore, the team's kits, namely, the Sunset Orange (home games), Summit White (away games) and Midnight Navy (alternate fixtures) threads, will be paired with interchangeable pants.

The helmets will be metallic satin and navy (home/away) and white (alternate), They will have a lone stripe of triangle clusters from the base to the middle of the crown, signifying the city's elevation peak.

In another patented addition, the uniforms' sleeve caps show a mountain peak crafted from the lining within the franchise's logo. Meanwhile, the undersleeve includes perforated triangles that emphasize high elevation. Also, a stripe with contrasting colors down the side of the pants featuring sharp edges shouts out the Rocky Mountain peaks associated with the franchise.

Speaking on the new threads, Denver Broncos' President Damani Leech said:

"This has been a thoughtful, collaborative journey that's involved us listening to voices throughout all of Broncos Country to design the Mile High Collection, our modern and inspirational new uniforms for the Denver Broncos."

"We're grateful for the engagement and creativity of ownership, the players, our business and football leadership, Nike, and especially the best fans in the NFL during this process."

"As we honor the championship tradition of the Broncos, we're also committed to innovation and growth during such a transformative time in franchise history."

"Our new uniforms, the Mile High Collection, boldly integrate elements of our past, present, and future while paying tribute to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region we proudly call home."

In further news, the Broncos will celebrate unveiling the new threads at a launch party at the franchise store at Empower Field on April 22, 2024.

Rating the Broncos' new uniforms:

Home Jersey: A

Away Jersey: A

Alternate Jersey: A+

Helmet: A

