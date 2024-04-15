Rating Jets' new 2024 uniforms: The good and the bad from Gang Green's fresh threads

The New York Jets are introducing some brand new uniforms for the 2024 season. Every so often, teams will either rebrand or tweak their uniforms. They can get outdated rather quickly thanks to color choices and design elements, the most popular of which are always changing. Logos get adjusted, jerseys get changed and more, and the Jets are undergoing that for the 2024 season, entering a brand new era. Here's what their jerseys look like and the pros and cons of them.

Positives for new Jets uniforms

The new Jets uniforms are good. Their colors are iconic, and the new jerseys reimagine those colors with bold color grading and really nice partnership. The green and white particularly look really good together here.

Sauce Gardner's uniform (top left) is excellent. The green is beautiful, matching with the helmet in perfect harmony. Of course, the excellent visor he is wearing also adds to the awesome aesthetic.

The white jersey doesn't look quite as good as the green one, but it's still good. The shoulder lines are a nice accent on both, as it gives a splash of the secondary color that would otherwise leave it bland and lacking.

The New York Jets have new uniforms for 2024

The black jersey is nice, though it's always pretty easy to make a good black uniform. The black helmet is also incredible. All of it goes very well with black pants, but it probably wouldn't work so well with any other color of pants.

Negatives of new Jets uniforms

That aspect is also a negative. While the black jersey is great, it's very limited. It can't be paired with white or green pants as well. It also doesn't go as well with green accents. The New York Jets can't have a jersey without green on it, but two dark colors together isn't as effective as light and dark.

Furthermore, the green stripe on the white pants is good, but it looks a little awkward flowing right into green socks, shown on Gardner's image. The green pants with a white stripe flowing into green socks do a better job of color blocking there.

Overall, these are very good uniforms. Jets fans will likely flock to the stores to get their hands on these, and the Jets will look good as they play this season. There are some questions as to how good they'll be, but they will at least look good.

