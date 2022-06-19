Ravens coach speaks out on impending Lamar Jackson contract

Lamar Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens. His quarterback coach, James Urban, shared his thoughts on the matter. Urban said that the Ravens quarterback is a “master” at maintaining his focus on the objective at hand, no matter what distractions come about.

The Baltimore coach spoke of the mentality and the goals ahead, saying:

“No, we’ve always had this mentality when we come to this building, when you walk through the doors of The Castle here in this beautiful facility, we go to work. When we walk out onto the field, it’s time to work."

He continued:

"We don’t worry about the outside distractions. He is a master of that. He is tremendously good at focusing on the task at hand. When we’re in meetings, that’s the task. Or when we’re on the field, that’s the task.”

Jackson will be making over $23 million in the upcoming season for Baltimore. He wasn’t present for the start of the team’s organized team activities (OTAs). On one hand, Baltimore’s franchise quarterback said he wants to stay in Baltimore, hinting previously that any idea he's thinking about a future breakup from the franchise is a "false narrative."

However, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has said this offseason that he's uncertain if the quarterback and the team will reach a deal on a new contract anytime soon.

This hints at the notion that the quarterback has shown no pressure to hammer out a new deal with general manager Eric DeCosta ahead of the upcoming season.

What if Lamar Jackson and the Ravens fail to reach a new deal before the season starts?

Hypothetically, if the quarterback doesn't have a deal in place by the start of the 2022 season, he’ll likely get the franchise tag in 2023. It’s not unheard of for a franchise signal-caller to be given the franchise tag.

The Dallas Cowboys used the tag on quarterback Dak Prescott twice before giving him his current four-year, $160 million deal.

Both Jackson and Baltimore could have reason to have the tag in place, with the 25-year-old looking to continue creating his market value after his performance last season. In turn, the Ravens want to see if he can lead the franchise to another Lombardi Trophy.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops as time passes.

