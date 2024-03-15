Ravens free agency grades: John Harbaugh reloads for another shot at Super Bowl

In the first week of the 2024 free agency period, the Baltimore Ravens have been one of the least active teams.

While free agency is often viewed as a period for teams to improve their roster by signing some of the top free agents, some teams are more aggressive than others.

The Ravens aren't usually known as an aggressive spender in free agency, but of course, each off-season is different.

The Ravens have added one key free agent while re-signing several free agents of their own. However, they lost a lot of key players including linebacker Patrick Queen, safety Geno Stone, running back Gus Edwards, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, cornerback Ronald Darby and wide receiver/return specialist Devin Duvernay.

Grading Baltimore Ravens' free agency moves

Derrick Henry during Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

The Baltimore Ravens made the move most expected this off-season when they landed free agent RB, Derrick Henry.

Landing Henry is big for their backfield, as they haven't had a 1,000-yard running back in over five seasons.

Another big move the Ravens made was retaining star interior defensive lineman Justin Madubike.

The Ravens haven't been that busy in free agency but have also retained WR Nelson Agholor, QB Josh Johnson, DE Brent Urban and LB Malik Harrison. The contract nubers for Johnson, Urban and Harrison haven't come out yet.

RB Derrick Henry - 2 years, $16 million - A-

DT Justin Madubike - 4-years, $98 million - B

WR Nelson Agholor - 1-year, $3.75 million - B-

QB Josh Johnson - 1-year deal that's undisclosed - C

DE Brent Urban - 1-year deal that's undisclosed - B-

LB Malik Harrison - 1-year deal that's undisclosed B

Overall grade: B

How many picks do the Baltimore Ravens have in the 2024 NFL draft?

Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta during the NFL Combine

The Baltimore Ravens will have a busy 2024 NFL draft. They hold a total of nine selections right now in this year's draft.

The team holds a pick in every round with multiple picks in the fourth and seventh rounds.

The Ravens sent the Cleveland Browns their 2024 sixth-round pick in last year's draft when they traded up for OL Andrew Vorhees. They gained a seventh-round pick from the New York Jets last off-season as a result for trading them safety Chuck Clark.

The Ravens were also awarded two compensatory picks, one in the fourth and one in the sixth round.