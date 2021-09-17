Ravens running back depth chart: Team adds Devonta Freeman to bolster backfield

Now that Devonta Freeman is being elevated to the active roster, the Baltimore Ravens have quite a decent depth in the rushing game despite a string of injuries at running back position. That is even without considering the threat that Lamar Jackson possesses.

Going from a while ago when it looked like they would not have any running backs fit for the regular season to having significant depth in that spot is impressive. We look at the players who will look to share responsibilities until those injured come back, if at all.

The Baltimore Ravens running backs depth chart including Devonta Freeman

The Baltimore Ravens have placed three running backs on injured reserve who do not feature in this depth chart: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Their current depth includes three players, with Le'Veon Bell waiting in the wings in the practice squad.

Ty'son Williams

Ty'son Williams has been the biggest beneficiary of the spate of injuries that have affected the Baltimore Ravens in the running back position. Originally supposed to be the third or fourth choice behind the three injured players, he is now the only player on this depth chart who played last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

He went undrafted in 2020 and signed with them, but was placed on the practice squad going into the 2020 regular season. He was only part of their active squad in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2021, his fortunes have changed for the better, and he had 9 carries for 65 yards as he shared running back duties.

Latavius Murray

Latavius Murray is a new joinee on the roster and was brought in to cover the injuries that afflicted the Baltimore Ravens in that position. As a former pro-Bowler in 2015, he was widely expected to be thrown into action immediately after signing. That's how it panned out as he shared responsibilities with Ty'son Williams. However, he only gained 28 yards on 10 carries.

Devonta Freeman

Joining them now as third choice, but soon expected to surpass them both, is Devonta Freeman. He is a 2-time pro-Bowler and capable of making big plays at crucial moments. That is why despite him having joined just last week, the Baltimore Ravens have faith that Devonta Freeman can take over and lead the team. Expect him to share at least part of the workload in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

