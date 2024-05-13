Ravens vs. Chiefs tickets: How much are the cheapest seats for Week 1 2024 NFL season opener?

The inaugural NFL contest of 2024 will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, as revealed on Monday. This contest is a rematch of the AFC championship game from 2023, which the Chiefs won en route to winning consecutive Super Bowls.

The game, which will be telecast on NBC, pits Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, against Patrick Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP. This contest should be a fantastic way to start the new season and might have significant consequences for the AFC conference. The cheapest ticket currently available for the game costs $317, per StatHub.

The Week 1 matchup will provide the Ravens with an opportunity to exact revenge on the Chiefs for that defeat from last season’s postseason. It won't be an easy affair for them, though, as they will have to play away in Kansas City.

What you need to know to watch the Ravens vs. Chiefs game live from Arrowhead Stadium is provided below.

Cheapest Ravens vs. Chiefs tickets 2024 NFL season Week 1

Tickets for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL season opener in 2024 are already on sale on certain platforms. Those who get to see the game in person will undoubtedly get value for their money at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

Right now, $317 is the lowest-priced ticket available for the game on StatHub. On the same platform, the priciest tickets for that particular matchup are going for more than $1500.

Those privileged to attend the contest in person will relish witnessing the defending Super Bowl champions begin a new NFL season against a well-known AFC foe.

Why are the Chiefs playing in the first game of the season for the second consecutive season?

It's standard procedure in the NFL for the victor of the most recent Super Bowl championship game to start the next season, usually on Thursday night during the opening weekend in prime time. This means that, as the current Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the NFL kickoff game in 2024.

Against the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs will be hoping for a better outcome than they experienced in their season opener in 2023. The Detroit Lions were able to upset the Chiefs in the opening matchup of the 2023 season.