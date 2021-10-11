Ravens vs Colts: Starting lineup and injury report - October 11 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The race for the AFC North title is heating up. The Baltimore Ravens need to make sure they keep their foot on the gas when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 23-7 win against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 to extend his team's record to 3-1 and keep pace with divisional rivals the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

Meanwhile, Carson Wentz earned Indianapolis their first win of 2021, a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Colts quarterback has struggled with his mobility since spraining both ankles in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, but dug deep to lead his team to victory in Week 4.

Ravens vs. Colts injury report

Baltimore Ravens

Player Position Injury Game Status Ronnie Stanley OT Ankle Out Geno Stone S Thigh Questionable Alejandro Villanueva OT Knee Questionable

DeShon Elliot S Quad Questionable



Lamar Jackson missed two practices last week with a back problem, but that hasn't bothered him this week, so there are no concerns about his participation heading into Monday's game. Safety Deshon Elliot has returned to practice after being sidelined for last week's game and could return.

If offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Alejandro Villanueva are not ready to suit up on Monday, the Ravens will need to call on veteran lineman Andre Smith, who stepped in against the Broncos when Villanueva left the game with a knee injury. Le'Veon Bell played his first snaps in a Ravens jersey last week and may be ready for a more significant workload.

Indianapolis Colts

Player Position Injury Game Status Kwity Paye DE Hamstring Out Braden Smith OT Foot/Thumb Out Jordan Wilkins RB Non-Football Out Khari Willis S Ankle/Groin Questionable Rock Ya-Sin CB Ankle Out

Carson Wentz was a full participant in every practice this week, which will please Colts staff and fans alike. He delivered his best performance of the season last week, so there will be no further concerns with the quarterback unless he suffers another setback.

Darius Leonard has been managing an ankle injury all season and was limited in practice, but the linebacker looked to be in good shape during the Dolphins game, so his practice schedule may have been precautionary. Kwity Paye and Braden Smith missed out in Week 4 and remain on the sidelines.

Ravens vs. Colts Starting lineups

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Lamar Jackson | RB - Latavius Murray, Patrick Ricard | WR - Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari

DL - Justin Madubuike, Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell | LB - Justin Houston, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Tyus Bowse | CB - Anthony Averett, Marlon Humphrey | S - Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

Indianapolis Colts

QB - Carson Wentz | RB - Jonathan Taylor | WR - Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell | TE - Jack Doyle | OL - Eric Fisher, Chris Reed, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Matt Pryor

DE - Kemoko Turay, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammed | LB - Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin | CB - Xavier Rhodes, Kenny Moore II | S - Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis | K - Rodrigo Blankenship | P - Rigoberto Sanchez

