Ravens vs Commanders prediction & betting tips - August 21, 2023

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason will conclude tomorrow night when the Washington Commanders host the Baltimore Ravens.

Both teams will enter tomorrow's contest with a 1-0 record. Last week Washington defeated the Cleveland Browns in a close 17-16 victory. The Ravens, who have the longest winning streak in preseason history defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 20-19.

Last week saw quarterback Sam Howell start for the Commanders as he had a solid outing completing 9-out-of-12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett rushed for a touchdown.

Second-year wideout Jahan Dotson caught a touchdown pass and the defense created two turnovers in the victory.

Both of Baltimore's backup quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson threw touchdowns last week in the victory and the defense recorded four sacks.

The Commanders have plans to play their starters a little more this week with Rivera saying he'd like his starters to play for almost a full half. The Ravens, on the other hand, don't plan on playing any starters.

As of right now, the Ravens are -1.5 road favorite against the Commanders. They are -120 Monleyline to win while the underdog Commanders are +100. The over/under for total points is set at 37.5.

With Baltimore riding a 24-game preseason winning streak, it's hard to go against them.

Prediction: Ravens to win the game

How to watch Ravens vs Commanders?

Head coach Ron Rivera during Washington Commanders v Cleveland Browns

The Commanders and the Ravens will conclude Week 2 of the 2023 preseason when they square off tomorrow night. The game will be in Maryland, with the Commanders being the home team and kickoff will start at 8:00 PM ET.

Here's more information on how fans can tune in to watch tomorrow night's Week 2 preseason finale:

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming option: NFL+

The Commanders' preseason will conclude next Saturday as they face the Cincinnati Bengals at home at 6:05 PM ET. The Ravens will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road at 7:00 PM ET to conclude their preseason.

