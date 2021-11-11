Ravens vs. Dolphins injury report and starting lineup - November 11 | NFL Week 10

The reeling Miami Dolphins face another daunting task in Week 10 when they host the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Ravens are currently just one game behind AFC leaders, the Tennessee Titans. Lamar Jackson has been sensational all year long. The 2019 NFL MVP is one of the frontrunners to win the award this season. The young quarterback has already amassed 2209 passing yards (ninth in the NFL) and 600 rushing yards (sixth in the NFL).
The Miami Dolphins finally snapped their six-game losing streak with a win against the Houston Texans in Week 9. They had to do it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was sidelined with a finger injury. The second-year quarterback is questionable to play tomorrow, meaning veteran Jacoby Brissett might have to step in again for the Dolphins.
But who else could miss the game for either side? Take a look at the injury report and starting lineups for both teams:
Ravens vs. Dolphins injury report
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens running back Latavius Murray has not practiced this entire week and will likely sit out on Thursday night. Sammy Watkins returned to the practice field and could feature. Tight end Nick Boyle is questionable to play with a knee injury.
Miami Dolphins
The big concern for the Dolphins is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's health. He has been a limited participant in practice and should be fit to play on Thursday. Defensive back Elijah Campbell's status is questionable as he's nursing a toe injury.
Ravens vs. Dolphins starting lineups
Baltimore Ravens
QB - Lamar Jackson | RB - Devonta Freeman | WR - Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari
DL - Justin Madabuike, Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell | LB - Tyus Bowser, Josh Bynes, Patrick Queen, Justin Houston | CB - Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett, Jimmy Smith | S - DeShon Elliot, Chuck Clark | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch
Miami Dolphins
QB - Tua Tagovaiola | RB - Myles Gaskin | WR - DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams | TE - Mike Gesicki | OL - Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Greg Mancz, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis
DL - Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins | LB - Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, Brennan Scarlett | CB - Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Justin Coleman | S - Jevon Holland, Eric Rowe | K - Jason Sanders | P - Michael Palardy