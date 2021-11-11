Ravens vs Dolphins prediction, odds and picks - November 11, 2021 | NFL Week 10

The high-flying Baltimore Ravens will head to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the struggling Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.

The Ravens have won six of their last seven games and have kept pace with the Tennessee Titans, the current #1 seed in the AFC. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is emerging as the front-runner to win the NFL MVP award, as other competitors have faded away in the past couple of weeks. This season, Jackson and the Ravens have been highly resilient, overturning a 10-point deficit thrice to win games.

Lamar Jackson was asked why he laughed when he was under a pile of 300-pound guys.Lamar: “How did you guys know I laughed?”Reporters: “There’s a clip”Lamar laughed out loud: “Oh, I forgot I was mic’d up.”https://t.co/63XVHfQNWi

The Dolphins, who were expected to challenge for a playoff spot this year, lost six games in a row after beating the New England Patriots in their season-opener. They finally ended their miserable six-game losing streak against the Houston Texans in Week 9. At 2-7, the Dolphins have a better chance of securing a top-five pick in the 2022 NFL draft than a playoff spot this season.

Ravens vs. Dolphins match details

When: Thursday, November 11, 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Ravens vs. Dolphins betting odds

Spreads

Baltimore Ravens: -7.5 (-115)

Miami Dolphins: +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Baltimore Ravens: -380

Miami Dolphins: +290

Totals

Baltimore Ravens: U46.5 (-110)

Miami Dolphins: O46.5 (-110)

Ravens vs. Dolphins betting picks

All eyes will be on Lamar Jackson in another primetime game for the Ravens. The NFL MVP candidate has been a one-person wrecking crew at times for his team, outsmarting defenses in the passing game and as a rusher.

Jackson is averaging over 275 yards passing and exactly 75 yards rushing per game. Expect him to easily exceed his season averages in the passing game and on the ground against the abysmal Dolphins defense.

Ravens vs. Dolphins key injuries

Baltimore Ravens

WR Sammy Watkins (Thigh): Questionable

RB Latavius Murray (Ankle): Doubtful

Miami Dolphins

DB Elijah Campbell (Toe): Questionable

QB Tua Tagovailoa (Left Finger): Questionable

Ravens vs. Dolphins head-to-head

The two franchises have met 16 times in the NFL. Baltimore leads 10-6 all-time head-to-head.

Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34 In honor of Dolphins week for the Ravens, here’s Lamar Jackson dicing up Miami’s defense in Week 1 of the 2019 season



The two teams last met during the 2019 season. The Ravens humbled the Dolphins 59-10.

Ravens vs. Dolphins Prediction

The Ravens and Dolphins are on opposite ends of the form spectrum and that will be reflected in the scoreline tomorrow. An easy win is in the offing for Baltimore, who will join the Titans at the top of the AFC standings with a 7-2 record.

Prediction: Ravens wins by 10+ points.

