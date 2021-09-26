Ravens vs. Lions Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 26th | NFL Season 2021-2022

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 26th, at 1 PM ET, in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

In Week 1, the Ravens lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime in what must have been the craziest game of the season and is definitely one of the absurdest in the league's history.

The team bounced back in Week 2 with its first Lamar Jackson win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Lions have lost both games of the season so far. First, a 41-33 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, then a 35-17 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions led after the first half but failed to score even a single point in the second.

Ravens vs. Lions Match Details

Baltimore Ravens (1-1) vs Detroit Lions (0-2)

Sunday, September 26th, 1 PM ET

Ford Field, Detroit, MI.

Ravens vs. Lions Betting Odds

Spread:

Ravens: -9.5 (-110)

Lions: +9.5 (-110).

Moneyline:

Ravens: -500

Lions: +375.

Totals:

Ravens: o49 (-115)

Lions: u49 (-105).

Ravens vs. Lions Picks

The Ravens want to keep the good times going. After winning for the first time against Mahomes, Jackson surely wants to improve to 2-1 this season and prove that he will be in the MVP talks at the end of the season.

Ravens vs Lions Key Injuries

Ravens:

Ronnie Stanley (ANKLE) out

DeShon Elliott (CONCUSSION) questionable

Tavon Young (KNEE) questionable

Marquise Brown (ANKLE) questionable

Jimmy Smith (ANKLE) questionable

Lamar Jackson (ILLNESS) questionable

Chris Board (OTHER) questionable

Pernell McPhee (SHOULDER) questionable

Lions:

Jamie Collins Sr. (NOT INJURY RELATED) out

Kevin Strong (CONCUSSION/THIGH) out

Michael Brockers (SHOULDER) questionable

Trey Flowers (SHOULDER/KNEE) questionable

Julian Okwara (NECK) questionable

Romeo Okwara (SHOULDER) questionable

Kalif Raymond (THIGH) questionable

D'Andre Swift (GROIN) questionable.

Ravens vs Lions Head to Head

The Ravens and the Lions have met each other only five times. The Ravens have won four games, and the Lions have won only once. The Ravens have won the last three clashes.

Ravens vs Lions Prediction

The Ravens are Super Bowl contenders. After winning last week's game against Mahomes and the Chiefs, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore franchise raised their confidence and feel as if they should be in the conversation for the AFC title at the end of the season.

The first two games of the season demonstrated Detroit is a team capable of winning. The Ravens may have some difficulties, but the Lions will not stop Jackson and company. The Baltimore Ravens beat the Detroit Lions by a score of 35-21.

