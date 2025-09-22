Ravens vs. Lions weather report: Latest on conditions at M&T Bank Stadium for Week 3 MNF clash in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions are facing each other on Monday Night Football in Week 3 at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. It's arguably the standout game of Week 3.With that in mind, let's explore the weather report and how to watch the game.Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions weather reportThe Ravens vs Lions Week 3 game is expected to be played in ideal weather conditions. According to Roto Grinders, the temperature is 72°F, with 0% precipitation, and winds are expected at 5 mph. That means the weather will have little to no impact on the game as there'll be no rain, mild temperatures and light winds.The Ravens have the home advantage, so that's something to pay attention to. However, the Lions are known for their fearless approach, so you can be sure that they'll bring the fight to Lamar Jackson &amp; Co.Ravens vs. Lions: How to watch?The Ravens have a 1-1 record and are coming off a 41-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. That win was much needed after their heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills in their season opener.Lamar Jackson was in imperious form against the Browns in Week 2. He racked up 225 passing yards and four touchdowns in an MVP-caliber performance. Ravens fans will be hoping for more of the same against the Lions.Meanwhile, the Lions are also off to a 1-1 start this season. They started the campaign with a loss against the Green Bay Packers before roaring to a 52-21 win against the Chicago Bears.Amon-Ra St. Brown was the star, catching nine receptions for 115 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He'll fancy his chances against the Ravens' secondary tonight.Here's what you need to know about the game:Date: Monday, September 22, 2025Livestream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 8:15 p.m. ETTV channels: ESPNVenue: M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland