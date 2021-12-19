×
Create
Notifications

Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravensv
Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravensv
Param Nagda
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 19, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Preview

Ahead of this contest, check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Ravens and Packers:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers injury report

Baltimore Ravens injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Ben PowersGFootOut
Calais CampbellDTThighDoubtful
Lamar JacksonQBAnkleQuestionable
Patrick MerakiG/CHandQuestionable
Tyre PhillipsGIllnessQuestionable
Patrick RicardFB/DLBack/KneeQuestionable
Alejandro VillanuevaOTKneeQuestionable
Chris WestryCBKneeQuestionable
Nick BoyleTEIllnessQuestionable

Green Bay Packers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
David BakhtiariTKneeOut
Dominique DafneyTEAnkleOut
Billy TurnerG/TKneeOut
Equanimeous St. BrownWRConcussionDoubtful
Malik TaylorWRAbdomenQuestionable
Marquez Valdes-ScantlingWRBackQuestionable

Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers starting lineup

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Tyler Huntley | RB - Devonta Freeman | WR - Devon Duvernay, Miles Boykin, Rashod Bateman | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Cleveland, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Tyre Phillips

DL - Justin Madubuike, Brandon Williams, Broderick Washington | LB - Tyus Bowser, Josh Bynes, Patrick Queen, Justin Houston | CB - Anthony Averett, Tavon Young | S - Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

Green Bay Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard | TE - Josiah Deguara | OL - Yosh Yijman, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Dennis Kelly

Also ReadArticle Continues below

DL - Dean Lowry, T.J. Slaton, Kingsley Keke | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी