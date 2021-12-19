Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15

Ahead of this contest, check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Ravens and Packers:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers injury report

Baltimore Ravens injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Ben Powers G Foot Out Calais Campbell DT Thigh Doubtful Lamar Jackson QB Ankle Questionable Patrick Meraki G/C Hand Questionable Tyre Phillips G Illness Questionable Patrick Ricard FB/DL Back/Knee Questionable Alejandro Villanueva OT Knee Questionable Chris Westry CB Knee Questionable Nick Boyle TE Illness Questionable

Green Bay Packers injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status David Bakhtiari T Knee Out Dominique Dafney TE Ankle Out Billy Turner G/T Knee Out Equanimeous St. Brown WR Concussion Doubtful Malik Taylor WR Abdomen Questionable Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Back Questionable

Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers starting lineup

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Tyler Huntley | RB - Devonta Freeman | WR - Devon Duvernay, Miles Boykin, Rashod Bateman | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Cleveland, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Tyre Phillips

DL - Justin Madubuike, Brandon Williams, Broderick Washington | LB - Tyus Bowser, Josh Bynes, Patrick Queen, Justin Houston | CB - Anthony Averett, Tavon Young | S - Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

Green Bay Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard | TE - Josiah Deguara | OL - Yosh Yijman, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Dennis Kelly

DL - Dean Lowry, T.J. Slaton, Kingsley Keke | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

