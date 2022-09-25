Create

Ravens vs Patriots: Time, channel, live stream, & injury report

Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots
Rit Nanda
Rit Nanda
ANALYST
Modified Sep 25, 2022 09:23 PM IST

Both the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots come into this game with one win apiece. The Ravens lost a crazy game against the Miami Dolphins, conceding 42 points last time round. They now have a chance of redemption against a team from the same division as the Patriots.

New England also come into this game having lost to the Dolphins. They recorded a close win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots sit bottom of the AFC East and the pressure is on them to overcome the Ravens and inject some optimism into their season.

youtube-cover

What time is the Ravens vs Patriots game?

The Week 3 encounter between the two AFC rivals will kick off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 25th at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA.

What channel is the Ravens vs Patriots game on?

In the USA, the Ravens vs Patriots game will be broadcast live on FOX.

Ravens vs Patriots live streaming guide

In the USA, NFL fans can live stream the contest on Paramount+ and fuboTV. Live streaming in Canada will be available on DAZN.

Ravens vs Patriots injury report

Baltimore Ravens injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Game Status

Calais Campbell

DE

NIR-Rest

DNP

(-)

(-)

(-)

J.K. Dobbins

RB

Knee

FP

FP

FP

Questionable

Devin Duvernay

WR

Concussion

DNP

LP

FP

(-)

Justin Houston

OLB

NIR-Rest

DNP

(-)

(-)

(-)

Marlon Humphrey

CB

Groin

DNP

LP

FP

Questionable

Lamar Jackson

QB

Right Elbow

LP

FP

FP

(-)

Travis Jones

DT

Knee

FP

FP

FP

(-)

Isaiah Likely

TE

Groin

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

Marcus Peters

CB

NIR-Rest

DNP

LP

FP

Questionable

James Proche

WR

Groin

LP

LP

FP

Questionable

Ronnie Stanley

OT

Ankle

LP

LP

DNP

Out

Brandon Stephens

CB

Quad

LP

LP

FP

Questionable

Damarion Williams

CB

Ankle

LP

LP

FP

Questionable

Rashod Bateman

WR

NIR-Personal

(-)

(-)

DNP

(-)

The Baltimore Ravens have seven questionable players for this game. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Brandon Stephens and Damarion Williams are all questionable. After last week's performance where they got burned in the secondary, they would have hoped for better news on this front. Offensive tackle Ronney Stanley is also out.

For the Ravens to win this game, they would have to rely on their offense again, much against the traditional wisdom of strong Baltimore defenses. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed on the injury report with an elbow injury but is in line to play.

New England Patriots injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Game Status

Kyle Dugger

S

Knee

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

Jakobi Meyers

WR

Knee

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

Joshuah Bledsoe

SAF

Groin

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

Cody Davis

DB

Calf

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

Davon Godchaux

NT

Back

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

Raekwon McMillan

MLB

Thumb

LP

LP

DNP

Questionable

DaMarcus Mitchell

DE

Knee

LP

LP

(-)

(-)

Adrian Phillips

DB

Ribs

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

Jalen Mills

CB

Hamstring

LP

LP

Questionable

While the New England Patriots do not have anyone out for this game, they do have up to eight questionable players. They were limited in practice during the week. They also face issues in their secondary depth with Jalen Mills and Kyle Dugger both questionable. All their questionable players are on the defensive side of the ball. This will give hope to the Baltimore Ravens as they try to win this game on offense.

Ravens vs Patriots head-to-head record

The New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens have faced each other 15 times, including in postseason games. The Patriots have a healthy lead of 11-4 in the series. However, this is not the Patriots of old anymore and you can expect a close fight in this one.

Edited by John Maxwell

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...