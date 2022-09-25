Ravens vs Patriots: Time, channel, live stream, & injury report

Both the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots come into this game with one win apiece. The Ravens lost a crazy game against the Miami Dolphins, conceding 42 points last time round. They now have a chance of redemption against a team from the same division as the Patriots.

New England also come into this game having lost to the Dolphins. They recorded a close win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots sit bottom of the AFC East and the pressure is on them to overcome the Ravens and inject some optimism into their season.

What time is the Ravens vs Patriots game?

The Week 3 encounter between the two AFC rivals will kick off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 25th at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA.

What channel is the Ravens vs Patriots game on?

In the USA, the Ravens vs Patriots game will be broadcast live on FOX.

Ravens vs Patriots live streaming guide

In the USA, NFL fans can live stream the contest on Paramount+ and fuboTV. Live streaming in Canada will be available on DAZN.

Ravens vs Patriots injury report

Baltimore Ravens injury report

Player Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Calais Campbell DE NIR-Rest DNP (-) (-) (-) J.K. Dobbins RB Knee FP FP FP Questionable Devin Duvernay WR Concussion DNP LP FP (-) Justin Houston OLB NIR-Rest DNP (-) (-) (-) Marlon Humphrey CB Groin DNP LP FP Questionable Lamar Jackson QB Right Elbow LP FP FP (-) Travis Jones DT Knee FP FP FP (-) Isaiah Likely TE Groin LP LP LP Questionable Marcus Peters CB NIR-Rest DNP LP FP Questionable James Proche WR Groin LP LP FP Questionable Ronnie Stanley OT Ankle LP LP DNP Out Brandon Stephens CB Quad LP LP FP Questionable Damarion Williams CB Ankle LP LP FP Questionable Rashod Bateman WR NIR-Personal (-) (-) DNP (-)

The Baltimore Ravens have seven questionable players for this game. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Brandon Stephens and Damarion Williams are all questionable. After last week's performance where they got burned in the secondary, they would have hoped for better news on this front. Offensive tackle Ronney Stanley is also out.

For the Ravens to win this game, they would have to rely on their offense again, much against the traditional wisdom of strong Baltimore defenses. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed on the injury report with an elbow injury but is in line to play.

New England Patriots injury report

Player Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Kyle Dugger S Knee DNP DNP LP Questionable Jakobi Meyers WR Knee DNP DNP LP Questionable Joshuah Bledsoe SAF Groin LP LP LP Questionable Cody Davis DB Calf LP LP LP Questionable Davon Godchaux NT Back LP LP LP Questionable Raekwon McMillan MLB Thumb LP LP DNP Questionable DaMarcus Mitchell DE Knee LP LP (-) (-) Adrian Phillips DB Ribs LP LP LP Questionable Jalen Mills CB Hamstring LP LP Questionable

While the New England Patriots do not have anyone out for this game, they do have up to eight questionable players. They were limited in practice during the week. They also face issues in their secondary depth with Jalen Mills and Kyle Dugger both questionable. All their questionable players are on the defensive side of the ball. This will give hope to the Baltimore Ravens as they try to win this game on offense.

Ravens vs Patriots head-to-head record

The New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens have faced each other 15 times, including in postseason games. The Patriots have a healthy lead of 11-4 in the series. However, this is not the Patriots of old anymore and you can expect a close fight in this one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far