Ravens vs Texans Injury Report: Latest on Mark Andrews, Robert Woods, Marlon Humprey and more for NFL Divisional Round

The Divisional Round is finally here. On one half of the AFC bracket, the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans clash in a redo of their season opener, which the former handily won 25-9.

Since then, the AFC North champions have been nothing short of dominant, going a league-best 13-4 despite a litany of injuries along the way. The AFC South champions, meanwhile, did not clinch their division until the final week; but they were masterful in a 45-14 rout of the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round.

Both teams have some injury issues to deal with before they meet, so what are those?

Baltimore Ravens injury report for Divisional Round

Wideout Zay Flowers (calf) and linebackers Malik Harrison (groin) and Odafe Oweh (ankle) were among a group of players who fully participated on Wednesday after being limited on Tuesday. Another wideout, Devin Duvernay, fully participated on both days after being on IR with a back injury.

Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was a recent addition to the list, falling ill on Wednesday and missing practice. Another linebacker, Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder); and wideout Tylan Wallace (knee) did not do both sessions.

Mark Andrews' injury update

Another of the players who have made a full comeback is star tight end Mark Andrews, who has not been seen since suffering ankle and leg injuries during a Week 11 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

His injury was initially feared to be season-ending, but he managed to recover just in time for the playoffs. And he could not have been more grateful to the likes of owner Steve Bisciotti, head coach John Harbaugh and the medical staff, telling reporters:

"These guys had a plan together for me and all I had to do was come here every day and work and get better and better. We've made a lot of progress."

Marlon Humphrey's injury update

The same cannot be said for cornerback Marlon Humphrey, however. Because of a calf injury that he suffered in their New Year's Eve top-seed clincher against the Miami Dolphins, he did not practice at all on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He had also missed four earlier games in the regular season after undergoing foot surgery, so his availability is of utmost importance.

Houston Texans injury report for Divisional Round

Defensive linemen Jerry Hughes (ankle) and Sheldon Rankins (ribs/shoulder) did not practice on Tuesday, and they were joined on Wednesday by third overall pick Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) and fellow defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle), who until that point had been limited participants. Fullback Andrew Beck (back) also did not participate.

Offensive guard Dieter Eiselen (illness) was the only player to go from DNP to a full participant on Wednesday. The others were still limited:

CB Kris Boyd (hamstring)

LB Black Cashman (knee)

DT Maliek Collins (hip)

LB Christian Harris (calf)

WR John Metchie III (foot)

LB Denzel Perryman (ribs)

Robert Woods' injury update

It is no secret that the Texans have been shorthanded in the wide receiving department. Tank Dell is currently recuperating from a fractured leg, so he obviously cannot play.

Two more wideouts were also limited on Tuesday and Wednesday, including Robert Woods, who had been dealing with a hip injury. While not the team's most prolific pass-catcher, he has provided much-needed veteran leadership to a young team that is bannered by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.