  Ravens vs Texans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

Ravens vs Texans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 05, 2025 12:11 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans - Source: Getty
Ravens vs Texans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 (Credits: Getty)

The Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens are two sides that were tipped to make waves ahead of the 2025 season. However, the two teams now have the same dismal 1-3 record going into their Week 5 matchup, having played four games apiece.

Even though their records are similar, both teams' situations are different going into their Week 5 matchup on Sunday. In their last game in Week 4, the Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans 26-0, delivering an incredible fourth quarter performance that they hope will be a game-changer for their season after losing their opening three games.

Meanwhile, the Ravens had a 1-1 record after the first two weeks of the season, but they have since dropped consecutive games to the Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. Their latest defeat was especially devastating, as they lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson in the third quarter to a hamstring injury.

Here, we will take a look at the projected starting lineups of the Ravens and the Texans, two teams looking to turn their season around, ahead of their Week 5 clash.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans projected starting lineup for Week 5

Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup

Running back Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Running back Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Below is how the Ravens are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Texans:

PositionStarter
QBCooper Rush
RBDerrick Henry
WRZay Flowers
WRRashod Bateman
WRDeAndre Hopkins
TEMark Andrews
LTRonnie Stanley
LGAndrew Vorhees
CTyler Linderbaum
RGDaniel Faalele
RTRoger Rosengarten
Here’s how the Ravens are projected to line up defensively to start the game against the Texans:

PositionStarter
LDEAeneas Peebles
NTTravis Jones
RDEBrent Urban
WLBOdafe Oweh
LLBJay Higgins IV
RLBTeddye Buchanan
SLBKyle Van Noy
LCBNate Wiggins
SSSanoussi Kane
FSMalaki Starks
RCBJaire Alexander
NBKeyon Martin
Below is how the Ravens' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Texans:

PositionStarter
PKTyler Loop
PJordan Stout
HJordan Stout
PRLaJohntay Wester
KRRasheen Ali
LSNick Moore
Houston Texans projected starting lineup

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud - Source: Imagn
Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Texans are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Ravens:

PositionStarter
QBC.J. Stroud
RBNick Chubb
WRNico Collins
WRChristian Kirk
WRXavier Hutchinson
TEDalton Schultz
LTAireontae Ersery
LGLaken Tomlinson
CJake Andrews
RGEd Ingram
RTTytus Howard
Below is how the Texans are projected to line up defensively to start the game against the Ravens:

PositionStarter
LDEWill Anderson Jr.
LDTMario Edwards Jr.
RDTSheldon Rankins
RDEDanielle Hunter
WLBHenry To'oTo'o
MLBAzeez Al-Shaair
SLBChristian Harris
LCBDerek Stingley Jr.
SSCalen Bullock
FSM.J. Stewart
RCBKamari Lassiter
NBJalen Pitre
Here is how the Texans' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Ravens:

PositionStarter
PKKa'imi Fairbairn
PTommy Townsend
HTommy Townsend
PRJaylin Noel
KRTremon Smith
LSAustin Brinkman
Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans depth chart

Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Here is a look at the Ravens’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBLamar Jackson (out)Cooper RushTyler Huntley-
RBDerrick HenryJustice HillRasheen AliKeaton Mitchell
WRZay FlowersTylan WallaceDayton Wade (IR)-
WRRashod BatemanDevontez Walker--
WRDeAndre HopkinsLaJohntay Wester--
TEMark AndrewsIsaiah LikelyCharlie KolarZaire Mitchell-Paden
FBPatrick Ricard (out)---
LTRonnie StanleyJoseph Noteboom--
LGAndrew VorheesBen Cleveland--
CTyler LinderbaumCorey Bullock--
RGDaniel FaaleleEmery Jones Jr. (out)--
RTRoger RosengartenCarson Vinson--
Below is a look at the Ravens’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
LDEAeneas PeeblesBroderick Washington Jr. (IR)Nnamdi Madubuike (IR)
NTTravis JonesJohn Jenkins-
RDEBrent UrbanChris Okoye-
WLBOdafe OwehTavius RobinsonDavid Ojabo
LLBRoquan Smith (out)Jay Higgins IV-
RLBTeddye BuchananTrenton SimpsonJake Hummel
SLBKyle Van NoyMike GreenAdisa Isaac (IR)
LCBNate WigginsKeyon MartinBilhal Kone (IR)
SSKyle HamiltonSanoussi KaneAr'Darius Washington (out)
FSMalaki StarksReuben Lowery III-
RCBChidobe Awuzie (out)Jaire AlexanderT.J. Tampa
NBMarlon Humphrey (out)Robert Longerbeam (IR)-
Below is a look at the Ravens’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKTyler Loop--
PJordan Stout--
HJordan Stout--
PRLaJohntay WesterTylan WallaceDayton Wade (IR)
KRRasheen AliJustice Hill
Keaton Mitchell
SNick Moore- -
Houston Texans depth chart

Below is a look at the Houston Texans’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBC.J. StroudDavis MillsGraham Mertz-
RBNick ChubbWoody MarksDare OgunbowaleDameon Pierce
WRNico CollinsJayden HigginsTank Dell (out)-
WRChristian KirkJaylin NoelJustin Watson (IR)-
WRXavier HutchinsonBraxton Berrios--
TEDalton SchultzHarrison BryantBrenden BatesCade Stover (IR)
FBJakob Johnson (IR)---
LTAireontae ErseryTrent Brown (out)--
LGLaken TomlinsonJuice Scruggs--
CJake AndrewsJarrett Patterson--
RGEd Ingram- --
RTTytus HowardBlake Fisher--
Below is a look at the Texans’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEWill Anderson Jr.Darrell TaylorDenico Autry (out)-
LDTMario Edwards Jr.Tommy TogiaiKyonte Hamilton (IR)-
RDTSheldon RankinsTim Settle Jr.Folorunso Fatukasi (IR)Kurt Hinish (out)
RDEDanielle HunterDerek BarnettDylan Horton-
WLBHenry To'oTo'oJake HansenJamal Hill-
MLBAzeez Al-Shaair---
SLBChristian HarrisE.J. Speed--
LCBDerek Stingley Jr.Tremon Smith--
SSCalen BullockJaylen Reed (IR)--
FSM.J. StewartZion ChildressJalen MillsJimmie Ward (out)
RCBKamari LassiterDamon ArnetteJaylin Smith (IR)-
NBJalen PitreAlijah Huzzie (out)--
Below is a look at the Texans’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKKa'imi Fairbairn---
PTommy Townsend---
HTommy Townsend---
PRJaylin Noel
Braxton BerriosChristian Kirk
-
KRTremon SmithJaylin NoelDameon PierceBraxton Berrios
LSAustin Brinkman- --
How to watch the Ravens vs. Texans Week 5 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans will square off on Sunday ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The game is scheduled for 1:00 pm.

The game will be broadcast on CBS, with play-by-play commentator Ian Eagle, color analyst J.J. Watt and sideline reporter Evan Washburn providing commentary.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

TV: CBS

Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Evan Washburn

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

