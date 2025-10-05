Ravens vs Texans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

The Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens are two sides that were tipped to make waves ahead of the 2025 season. However, the two teams now have the same dismal 1-3 record going into their Week 5 matchup, having played four games apiece.

Even though their records are similar, both teams' situations are different going into their Week 5 matchup on Sunday. In their last game in Week 4, the Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans 26-0, delivering an incredible fourth quarter performance that they hope will be a game-changer for their season after losing their opening three games.

Meanwhile, the Ravens had a 1-1 record after the first two weeks of the season, but they have since dropped consecutive games to the Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. Their latest defeat was especially devastating, as they lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson in the third quarter to a hamstring injury.

Here, we will take a look at the projected starting lineups of the Ravens and the Texans, two teams looking to turn their season around, ahead of their Week 5 clash.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans projected starting lineup for Week 5

Baltimore Ravens projected starting lineup

Running back Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Below is how the Ravens are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Texans:

Position Starter QB Cooper Rush RB Derrick Henry WR Zay Flowers WR Rashod Bateman WR DeAndre Hopkins TE Mark Andrews LT Ronnie Stanley LG Andrew Vorhees C Tyler Linderbaum RG Daniel Faalele RT Roger Rosengarten

Here’s how the Ravens are projected to line up defensively to start the game against the Texans:

Position Starter LDE Aeneas Peebles NT Travis Jones RDE Brent Urban WLB Odafe Oweh LLB Jay Higgins IV RLB Teddye Buchanan SLB Kyle Van Noy LCB Nate Wiggins SS Sanoussi Kane FS Malaki Starks RCB Jaire Alexander NB Keyon Martin

Below is how the Ravens' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Texans:

Position Starter PK Tyler Loop P Jordan Stout H Jordan Stout PR LaJohntay Wester KR Rasheen Ali LS Nick Moore

Houston Texans projected starting lineup

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Texans are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Ravens:

Position Starter QB C.J. Stroud

RB Nick Chubb WR Nico Collins WR Christian Kirk WR Xavier Hutchinson TE Dalton Schultz LT Aireontae Ersery LG Laken Tomlinson C Jake Andrews RG Ed Ingram RT Tytus Howard

Below is how the Texans are projected to line up defensively to start the game against the Ravens:

Position Starter LDE Will Anderson Jr. LDT Mario Edwards Jr. RDT Sheldon Rankins RDE Danielle Hunter WLB Henry To'oTo'o MLB Azeez Al-Shaair SLB Christian Harris LCB Derek Stingley Jr. SS Calen Bullock FS M.J. Stewart RCB Kamari Lassiter NB Jalen Pitre

Here is how the Texans' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Ravens:

Position Starter PK Ka'imi Fairbairn P Tommy Townsend H Tommy Townsend PR Jaylin Noel KR Tremon Smith LS Austin Brinkman

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans depth chart

Baltimore Ravens depth chart

Here is a look at the Ravens’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Lamar Jackson (out) Cooper Rush Tyler Huntley - RB Derrick Henry Justice Hill Rasheen Ali Keaton Mitchell WR Zay Flowers Tylan Wallace Dayton Wade (IR) - WR Rashod Bateman Devontez Walker - - WR DeAndre Hopkins LaJohntay Wester - - TE Mark Andrews Isaiah Likely Charlie Kolar Zaire Mitchell-Paden FB Patrick Ricard (out) - - - LT Ronnie Stanley Joseph Noteboom - - LG Andrew Vorhees Ben Cleveland - - C Tyler Linderbaum Corey Bullock - - RG Daniel Faalele Emery Jones Jr. (out) - - RT Roger Rosengarten Carson Vinson - -

Below is a look at the Ravens’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd LDE Aeneas Peebles Broderick Washington Jr. (IR) Nnamdi Madubuike (IR) NT Travis Jones John Jenkins - RDE Brent Urban Chris Okoye - WLB Odafe Oweh Tavius Robinson David Ojabo LLB Roquan Smith (out) Jay Higgins IV - RLB Teddye Buchanan Trenton Simpson Jake Hummel SLB Kyle Van Noy Mike Green Adisa Isaac (IR) LCB Nate Wiggins Keyon Martin Bilhal Kone (IR) SS Kyle Hamilton Sanoussi Kane Ar'Darius Washington (out) FS Malaki Starks Reuben Lowery III - RCB Chidobe Awuzie (out) Jaire Alexander T.J. Tampa NB Marlon Humphrey (out) Robert Longerbeam (IR) -

Below is a look at the Ravens’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Tyler Loop - - P Jordan Stout - - H Jordan Stout - - PR LaJohntay Wester Tylan Wallace Dayton Wade (IR) KR Rasheen Ali Justice Hill

Keaton Mitchell S Nick Moore - -

Houston Texans depth chart

Below is a look at the Houston Texans’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB C.J. Stroud Davis Mills Graham Mertz - RB Nick Chubb Woody Marks Dare Ogunbowale Dameon Pierce WR Nico Collins Jayden Higgins Tank Dell (out) - WR Christian Kirk Jaylin Noel Justin Watson (IR) - WR Xavier Hutchinson Braxton Berrios - - TE Dalton Schultz Harrison Bryant Brenden Bates Cade Stover (IR) FB Jakob Johnson (IR) - - - LT Aireontae Ersery Trent Brown (out) - - LG Laken Tomlinson Juice Scruggs - - C Jake Andrews Jarrett Patterson - - RG Ed Ingram - - - RT Tytus Howard Blake Fisher - -

Below is a look at the Texans’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Will Anderson Jr. Darrell Taylor Denico Autry (out) - LDT Mario Edwards Jr. Tommy Togiai Kyonte Hamilton (IR) - RDT Sheldon Rankins Tim Settle Jr. Folorunso Fatukasi (IR) Kurt Hinish (out) RDE Danielle Hunter Derek Barnett Dylan Horton - WLB Henry To'oTo'o Jake Hansen Jamal Hill - MLB Azeez Al-Shaair - - - SLB Christian Harris E.J. Speed - - LCB Derek Stingley Jr. Tremon Smith - - SS Calen Bullock Jaylen Reed (IR) - - FS M.J. Stewart Zion Childress Jalen Mills Jimmie Ward (out) RCB Kamari Lassiter Damon Arnette Jaylin Smith (IR) - NB Jalen Pitre Alijah Huzzie (out) - -

Below is a look at the Texans’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Ka'imi Fairbairn - - - P Tommy Townsend - - - H Tommy Townsend - - - PR Jaylin Noel

Braxton Berrios Christian Kirk

- KR Tremon Smith Jaylin Noel Dameon Pierce Braxton Berrios LS Austin Brinkman - - -

How to watch the Ravens vs. Texans Week 5 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans will square off on Sunday ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The game is scheduled for 1:00 pm.

The game will be broadcast on CBS, with play-by-play commentator Ian Eagle, color analyst J.J. Watt and sideline reporter Evan Washburn providing commentary.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

TV: CBS

Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Evan Washburn

