Ravens vs Texans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season
The Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens are two sides that were tipped to make waves ahead of the 2025 season. However, the two teams now have the same dismal 1-3 record going into their Week 5 matchup, having played four games apiece.
Even though their records are similar, both teams' situations are different going into their Week 5 matchup on Sunday. In their last game in Week 4, the Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans 26-0, delivering an incredible fourth quarter performance that they hope will be a game-changer for their season after losing their opening three games.
Meanwhile, the Ravens had a 1-1 record after the first two weeks of the season, but they have since dropped consecutive games to the Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. Their latest defeat was especially devastating, as they lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson in the third quarter to a hamstring injury.
Below is a look at the Texans’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Will Anderson Jr.
Darrell Taylor
Denico Autry (out)
-
LDT
Mario Edwards Jr.
Tommy Togiai
Kyonte Hamilton (IR)
-
RDT
Sheldon Rankins
Tim Settle Jr.
Folorunso Fatukasi (IR)
Kurt Hinish (out)
RDE
Danielle Hunter
Derek Barnett
Dylan Horton
-
WLB
Henry To'oTo'o
Jake Hansen
Jamal Hill
-
MLB
Azeez Al-Shaair
-
-
-
SLB
Christian Harris
E.J. Speed
-
-
LCB
Derek Stingley Jr.
Tremon Smith
-
-
SS
Calen Bullock
Jaylen Reed (IR)
-
-
FS
M.J. Stewart
Zion Childress
Jalen Mills
Jimmie Ward (out)
RCB
Kamari Lassiter
Damon Arnette
Jaylin Smith (IR)
-
NB
Jalen Pitre
Alijah Huzzie (out)
-
-
Below is a look at the Texans’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Ka'imi Fairbairn
-
-
-
P
Tommy Townsend
-
-
-
H
Tommy Townsend
-
-
-
PR
Jaylin Noel
Braxton Berrios
Christian Kirk
-
KR
Tremon Smith
Jaylin Noel
Dameon Pierce
Braxton Berrios
LS
Austin Brinkman
-
-
-
How to watch the Ravens vs. Texans Week 5 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans will square off on Sunday ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The game is scheduled for 1:00 pm.
The game will be broadcast on CBS, with play-by-play commentator Ian Eagle, color analyst J.J. Watt and sideline reporter Evan Washburn providing commentary.
Game details:
Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5, at 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
TV: CBS
Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Evan Washburn
