Ravens vs. Vikings injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens will host the struggling Minnesota Vikings at the M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Ravens are coming off a 41-17 blowout loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was relatively close until the fourth quarter, but a pair of touchdowns in the final 15 minutes by the Bengals made the score look lopsided.

The Vikings were beaten at home by the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys. Minnesota's offense was toothless, while their defense struggled to contain Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush. It was a dismal display by the Vikings in front of home fans and if their poor run continues, coach Mike Zimmer's position could be under scrutiny.

Ahead of this big game for the Vikings, take a look at the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Ravens vs. Vikings injury report

Baltimore Ravens

Player Position Injury Game Status Patrick Mekari G/C Ankle Doubtful Latavius Murray RB Ankle Doubtful Sammy Watkins WR Thigh Questionable Brandon Williams DT Shoulder Questionable Rashod Bateman WR Groin Questionable

Minnesota Vikings

Player Position Injury Game Status Anthony Barr LB Knee Questionable Cameron Dantzler CB Ankle Questionable Micheal Pierce DT Elbow Out

Ravens vs. Vikings starting lineups

Baltimore Ravens

QB - Lamar Jackson | RB - Devonta Freeman | WR - Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay | TE - Mark Andrews | OL - Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari

DL - Justin Madabuike, Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell | LB - Tyus Bowser, Josh Bynes, Patrick Queen, Justin Houston | CB - Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett, Jimmy Smith | S - DeShon Elliot, Chuck Clark | K - Justin Tucker | P - Sam Koch

Minnesota Vikings

QB - Kirk Cousins | RB - Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham | WR - Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen | TE - Irv Smith Jr. | OL - Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Oli Udoh, Brian O'Neill

DL - Danielle Hunter, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, Everson Griffen | LB - Nick Vigil, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr | CB - Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland | S - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar