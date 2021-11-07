Ravens vs. Vikings prediction, odds and picks - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens return to action after their bye week on Sunday and face a trip from the struggling Minnesota Vikings.

The Ravens lead the AFC North with a 5-2 record but are coming off a blowout 41-17 loss to divisional rivals the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and his team will look back to winning ways in Week 9 and improve to 6-2.

The Vikings suffered an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 8. Dallas was without star quarterback Dak Prescott, but his backup Cooper Rush torched the Vikings to the tune of 325 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings are 3-4 and are staring down the barrel of another season without a trip to the playoffs.

Ravens vs. Vikings match details

When: Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Ravens vs. Vikings betting odds

Spreads

Baltimore Ravens: -6.0 (-115)

Minnesota Vikings: +6.0 (-105)

Moneyline

Baltimore Ravens: -270

Minnesota Vikings: +220

Totals

Baltimore Ravens: U50.0 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings: O50.0 (-110)

Ravens vs. Vikings betting picks

The Vikings' run defense is giving up almost 121 yards per game this season, and the Ravens, who rank third in rushing yards per game, are bound to take advantage of this. Minnesota also has a potent ground game weapon in Dalvin Cook, but he has managed only two rushing touchdowns this season. A Cook and Lamar Jackson touchdown parlay has excellent odds but is a risky pick. However, it's one worth considering.

Ravens vs. Vikings key injuries

Baltimore Ravens

RB Latavius Murray (Ankle): Doubtful

WR Sammy Watkins (Thigh): Questionable

WR Rashod Bateman (Groin): Questionable

Minnesota Vikings

LB Anthony Barr (Knee): Questionable

DT Micheal Pierce (Elbow): Out

Ravens vs. Vikings head-to-head

The Ravens and Vikings have faced each other only six times in the NFL. Their head-to-head series is tied at 3-3.

The two teams last met during the 2017 season. The Vikings won 24-16.

Ravens vs. Vikings Prediction

The Ravens are well-rested and will be better prepared for this game than the Vikings. Baltimore also has a rushing attack that can shred the Minnesota defense. Kirk Cousins and the visitors will surely be able to move the ball down the field, but they won't have many opportunities as the Ravens' ground game will chew up the clock and score often.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The Ravens win by two scores.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar