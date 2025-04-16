Re-grading Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Duke Tobin fare? 

Since the 2025 NFL draft is just about a week away, this is about the time to evaluate last year's class and award grades to each of the Cincinnati Bengals' rookies, assessing how General Manager Duke Tobin performed.

The most active member of the rookie class was Amarius Mims, the Bengals' top pick in the 2024 draft. While he was decent, his performances at offensive tackle did not draw much attention. DT Kris Jenkins and CB Josh Newton, both day two picks, started several games, but neither made a significant impact in their first season.

Full list of Bengals' draft picks in 2024

#1. Amarius Mims, Offensive tackle, Georgia (First round, No. 18)

Grade: B

Mims only started eight games in college, which raised questions before the Bengals selected him with a first-round pick.

Since he was able to swiftly adapt to the league's tempo and establish himself as one of the team's top pass-blockers, the 21-year-old rookie wasn't bad in his first season. However, he allowed an uninspiring 33 pressures and didn't really wow as much as you'd expect for a player his size.

All things considered, Mims' rookie campaign gave some indications that he might eventually play a significant role on the team's offensive line.

#2. Kris Jenkins, Defensive lineman, Michigan (Second round, No. 49)

Grade: B-

Jenkins showed an element of tenacity in his performance in his debut season. He probably shouldn't have played as much as he did, but he had to be the replacement in the lineup for the injured Sheldon Rankins.

Jenkins played in 15 games with 497 snaps in 2024, and he recorded three sacks, three tackles for loss, 31 total tackles, and the third-highest number of quarterback hits among rookie defensive tackles (five).

#3. Jermaine Burton, Wide receiver, Alabama (Third round, No. 80)

Grade: D-

Burton's first season did not live up to expectations, especially when it came to his offensive output. He contributed positively on special teams, but he didn't do much offensively.

Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase were the Bengals' starting receivers, which also contributed to Burton's lack of playing time. Additionally, the former Alabama star faced a lot of off-field issues that impacted his performance.

#4. McKinnley Jackson, Defensive lineman, Texas A&M (Third round, No. 96)

Grade: B

Jackson struggled primarily due to his incapacity to defend against the run and a couple of injuries that halted his development early in his first season, but there were some encouraging signs of his growth toward the end of the season. He was especially solid against the Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans in the second half of the season.

Cincinnati will need Jackson to take another step forward in 2025 to help this defensive line.

#5. Erick All, Tight end, Iowa (Fourth round, No. 115)

Grade: B-

All was among the most noteworthy performers in the Bengals' 2024 draft class in the team's first nine games of the season, collecting 20 catches for 158 receiving yards while also showing proficiency as a blocker.

The former Iowa standout, who has a history of knee issues, is now likely to miss the whole 2025 season after tearing his ACL in his right knee against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

#6. Josh Newton, Cornerback, TCU (Fifth round, No. 149)

Grade: A-

Newton started playing a lot more for Cincinnati when cornerbacks Dax Hill and DJ Turner II suffered season-ending injuries. Despite a few ups and downs, Newton was vital in the team's final six crucial games of the season.

The addition of Newton to a cornerback group that includes the rejuvenated Cam Taylor-Britt offers the Bengals an exciting young group, with Hill and Turner being the team's top performers at the position.

#7. Tanner McLachlan, Tight end, Arizona (Sixth round, No. 194)

Grade: D

Tanner McLachlan was inactive for most of the season, and even when he was active, he had a limited role.

#8. Cedric Johnson, Edge rusher, Ole Miss (Sixth round, No. 214)

Grade: B

Cedric Johnson only took 83 total snaps in his rookie season, but he made it count. He was particularly impressive in the Week 17 game against the Broncos when he had his first NFL sack.

Although Johnson is unlikely to start in 2025, he showed enough to be a valuable member of the team moving forward.

#9. Daijahn Anthony, Safety, Ole Miss (Seventh round, No. 224)

Grade: C-

Daijahn Anthony saw limited playing time following a crucial pass interference call he gave away against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

However, he was an integral player on the team's special teams later in the season.

#10. Matt Lee, Center, Miami (Seventh round, No. 237)

Grade: B

Matt Lee did a respectable job in the few snaps he had in spot roles during his first season. He particularly displayed a thread of toughness and alert athleticism.

