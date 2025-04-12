Re-grading Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Les Snead fare?

One of the main reasons the Los Angeles Rams have been able to maintain their competitiveness over the past few years is the success they have had in the NFL draft.
The Rams knew they had raised the standard for the 2024 NFL draft after an effective 2023 draft in which they selected stars like Byron Young, Kobie Turner and Puka Nacua. Los Angeles didn't let fans down in 2024, either, as they were able to pick players who both improved their defense and gave them strong offensive options.
We have assigned grades to every member of the Rams' 2024 NFL draft class here.
Full list of Rams' draft picks in 2024
Jared Verse, Defensive end, Florida State
Grade: A+
Jared Verse is receiving an A+ grade from us for his ability to create pressure, which allowed the Rams to have a chance against opposing teams during the 2024 season, in addition to his Defensive Rookie of the Year honor.
Verse consistently made an impact for the Rams throughout his debut campaign, registering six sacks and 84 pressures. He will certainly be a mainstay of the Rams defense for many years to come.
Braden Fiske, Defensive lineman, Florida State
Grade: A
There were concerns about whether the Los Angeles Rams had made too many sacrifices to acquire defensive lineman Braden Fiske after they traded up to select him in the second round of last year's draft. However, Fiske immediately established himself as one of the NFL's top young defensive players, showing that he was worth the price.
Fiske placed third in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and concluded his first season with 44 tackles and a team-high 8.5 sacks. Fans should expect seeing him continue to develop into one of the league's top defensive linemen because he is still only 25 years old and has a lot of potential to grow.
Blake Corum, Running back, Michigan
Grade: C
Blake Corum was highly productive in college, which was what prompted the Rams to select him with a third-round pick despite having Kyren Williams on the roster.
Overall, Williams' excellent play throughout the season and Corum's injury limited his involvement in his rookie season. Although he didn't have any memorable standout performance, he is considered a player with promise who can be valuable in the future.
Kamren Kinchens, Safety, Miami
Grade: B
After a challenging start to his NFL career, Kamren Kinchens had become an essential member of the Rams secondary by the end of his first season. Kinchens saw an increase in playing time after John Johnson III had an injury early in the season and he took the opportunity.
The former Miami defensive back recovered from his early-season setbacks to play a significant role in Los Angeles' safety rotation, causing some crucial turnovers, particularly in the second part of the season.
Kimchens recorded 57 total tackles and four interceptions in 17 games (four starts) in the 2024 season.
Brennan Jackson, Linebacker, Washington State
Grade: N/A
Brennan Jackson's first-year soft tissue injuries prevented him from making a significant contribution. Although he is definitely a talented player, his injuries prevented him from playing much.
Tyler Davis, Defensive tackle, Clemson
Grade: C
The Rams selected nose tackle Tyler Davis with a sixth-round pick in an attempt to address the lack of size on their defensive line.
Overall, Davis' first season was average as he didn't do particularly well. He was selected more often in games against teams that run the ball a lot and served as a rotational piece on the defensive line. He recorded 19 total stops in 354 snaps.
Joshua Karty, Kicker, Stanford
Grade: B+
Joshua Karty finished the season with a solid 85.3% converted field goal rate, capping off a good first campaign with the Los Angeles Rams. His long-range kicks were especially impressive; he only failed to convert one of his seven field goals from 50+ yards.
Jordan Whittington, Wide receiver, Texas
Grade: A
The Rams' stacked receiving department limited Jordan Whittington's offensive output in his rookie campaign, but he made a name for himself as a vital member of the special teams. He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie team due to his solid rookie performance.
His 453 total kickoff return yards placed him top among rookies and 13th in the league in 2024.
Beaux Limmer, Offensive lineman, Arkansas
Grade: A
Beaux Limmer was praised for relieving pressure off the quarterback and demonstrating outstanding run blocking abilities during his debut season. He was generally regarded as effective for the Rams, as he gave up just 10 pressures and no sacks in 1,040 offensive line snaps.
Limmer was thrown the baton as the starting center for the Rams following injuries to Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson in the middle of the season.
KT Leveston, Offensive lineman, Kansas State
Grade: N/A
KT Leveston did not participate in any regular season or postseason games during his first season with the Los Angeles Rams.
