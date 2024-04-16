Re-grading Panthers' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Dan Morgan? 

The Carolina Panthers moved up the draft in a deal with the Chicago Bears in 2023. The move allowed the Panthers to select Alabama's Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick.

Looking at the performance of the Panthers' 2023 draft class, perhaps the best term to sum up the 2023 campaign will be "disaster". They finished with a 2-15 record for the season.

Here's a review of the performances of the Panthers' most recent draft class in their inaugural season.

Full list of Panthers' draft picks in 2023

#1. Bryce Young, Quarterback, Alabama

Grade: C-

Many were excited about what Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, especially with Frank Reich as their coach, may accomplish heading into the 2023 NFL season. The player, however, turned out to be the biggest letdown of the whole draft class.

Young started in 16 games, and for the most part, it was difficult going because the atmosphere didn't seem to be conducive to learning. The Panthers' offensive line lacked cohesiveness and superior weaponry.

The Panthers also fired head coach Frank Reich after 10 games, and it's reasonable to wonder if discord among the coaching staff hampered Young's development.

Young had a quarterback rating of 33.4, ranking for 29th in the league, and threw 10 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns. However, his fate may alter sooner than most would anticipate if the Panthers can bring in new efficient players before 2024.

Young will need to have a strong 2024 season, or the Panthers may have to select a different quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft.

#2. Jonathan Mingo, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss

Grade: D-

The Carolina Panthers looked for a talented receiver to round out their offense after selecting Bryce Young. They selected Ole Miss' Jonathan Mingo with the No. 38 pick.

While Young’s struggles were the main highlight, Mingo also had a tough rookie season in 2023. Though he was expected to be a dependable target due to his exceptional general agility, the rookie turned out to be one of the team's least productive receivers.

Mingo must now hone his route-running abilities to become a more potent weapon for Young in the future. Maybe the Panthers' summer recruitment of new pass catchers will deflect attention from Mingo and provide him with a better chance to succeed in 2024.

#3. DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon

Grade: F

DJ Johnson was selected in the 2023 NFL draft to add depth to the edge rusher position, but he did not play in the first few games of the season. He made his official league debut in October and only started in three games throughout the season.

Johnson was involved in just 29 percent of the defensive snaps for the Panthers and finished with 16 tackles in 2023. Johnson's weakness was often evident in the few games he did play: he only recorded two pressures in his three starts, failing to apply meaningful pressure to opposing quarterbacks.

#4. Chandler Zavala, Offensive Guard, NC State

Grade: D-

Chandler Zavala was selected by the Panthers as a depth player who might play a role later in the season, but in Week 1, he was thrust into the starting lineup to play right guard. It wasn't smooth sailing for him from there.

Zavala's first season was mostly uneventful as he battled through injuries that eventually limited his opportunity to play significant snaps.

Zavala's limited playing time undoubtedly hindered his chance to become a part of the offense. Still, the Panthers were able to see some of his positive and negative qualities.

#5. Jammie Robinson, Safety, Florida State

Grade: C

Jammie Robinson played with the special teams for the most part of his rookie campaign. However, he did make two starts in defense and totaled nine tackles.

Robinson benefited from having a little role in his first season because it allowed him to take a backseat and pick up tips from two seasoned players while he adjusted to the fast-paced NFL.

Hopefully, fans will be able to see Robinson more on the defensive side of the ball in 2024.

Do you think the Carolina Panthers will improve on their 2-15 record from last season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

