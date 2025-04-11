Re-grading Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Howie Roseman fare?

The Philadelphia Eagles won the 2024–25 Super Bowl following a dominant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on February 9.

The Eagles secondary, led by star rookie CB duo Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, had a fantastic game against Kansas City in that championship game. It's easy to assume that the Eagles are pleased with their 2024 NFL draft selection after a full season that concluded with a championship win.

Below, we have given out our grades for each member of the Birds' 2024 NFL draft class.

Full list of Eagles' draft picks in 2024

Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback, Toledo

Grade: A-

It wasn't surprising that the Eagles spent a first-round pick to choose Quinyon Mitchell at No. 22 overall because he was arguably the most gifted cornerback in the 2024 class.

Unsurprisingly, again, Mitchell lived up to his pre-draft hype in his rookie season, providing more than speed in Philly's secondary but also adding stability. No rookie had more breakups than his nine recorded at the end of the regular season.

Cooper DeJean, Cornerback, Iowa

Grade: A

After adding Mitchell in the first round, the Eagles picked another cornerback with their second-round pick, selecting Cooper DeJean, who probably should have gone in the first round as well, with the No. 40 slot.

After a slow start, DeJean went on to have a solid rookie season as the team's starting nickelback. He was selected for the PFWA All-Rookie Team after a series of exceptional plays as a run defender.

DeJean was fourth in the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after collecting 51 tackles, six passes defended, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in the regular season.

He played a key role in the Eagles' win in the Super Bowl by making a crucial interception in the first half and returning it for a touchdown.

Jalyx Hunt, Edge rusher, Houston Christian

Grade: B+

Jalyx Hunt had a strong rookie season with the Birds after being taken in the third round. He finished the 2024 season with 21 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, and 1.5 sacks. He also added two forced fumbles and one pass defensed in 16 regular-season games.

After starting the season with few snaps, Hunt was able to win a more significant role as the season went on thanks to his improved showings. He also contributed a half-sack and a few pressures on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which were crucial in the Eagles' triumph over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Will Shipley, Running back, Clemson

Grade: B-

Will Shipley, the Philadelphia Eagles' 2024 fourth-round draft selection, had a decent rookie season, largely because of his capacity to play a variety of offensive and special teams positions.

Shipley was not a starter, but he learned a lot behind Saquon Barkley in his rookie season. The expectations for Shipley's NFL career are high following a successful rookie campaign that culminated in a championship victory.

Ainias Smith, Wide receiver, Texas A&M

Grade: C

The Eagles selected Ainias Smith with a fifth-round pick (No. 152) in last year's draft as they appeared to like his ability to carry the ball after the catch and his route-running abilities. Also, he played both running back and receiver in college.

Smith didn't play much with the Eagles, though, because of an injury he sustained in his first season. He only managed to score a touchdown and get 41 yards overall on seven receptions.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Linebacker, Clemson

Grade: C+

Another fifth-round pick, Jeremiah Trotter, didn't play much for the Eagles in 2024 because of Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean's outstanding performances. He did, however, show promise, especially on special teams, where he played in four games and took 53 snaps.

Trevor Keegan, Guard, Michigan

Grade: D

Trevor Keegan was the Eagles' third of three fifth-round picks during the 2024 NFL Draft. He was inactive for the team for 16 straight games in his rookie season before getting 35 odd snaps in the Week 17 regular-season finale against the New York Giants.

Johnny Wilson, Wide receiver, Florida State

Grade: C+

Although he didn't have many opportunities to make an impression during his rookie season, Johnny Wilson, who was selected with a sixth-round pick, showed potential in the little time he did play.

Wilson only started four of the 16 games he played in 2024. At an average of 7.6 yards per reception, he caught five passes for 38 yards. He also scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 of the regular season.

Dylan McMahon, Center, NC State

Grade: N/A

The Eagles selected Dylan McMahon with the 190th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He didn't quite stay with the team, though, as he was waived four months after being selected.

