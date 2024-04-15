Re-grading Ravens' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Eric DeCosta?

The Baltimore Ravens carried on their successful history of selecting impact players in the 2023 NFL draft.

The team selected Zay Flowers to fill the wide receiver position in the first round of the draft. They made one of the most brilliant draft decisions when they selected Trenton Simpson with their second pick (86th overall). They largely chose depth players for the remaining slots.

The Ravens had the highest seed in the AFC going into the postseason, partly due to their performance in the draft.

Let's evaluate the early performances of the Ravens rookie class from 2023 and assign ratings to each member.

Full list of Ravens' draft picks in 2023

Zay Flowers, wide receiver, Boston College

Grade: A

The Ravens were in dire need of wide receiver support prior to the draft, and they believed that acquiring Zay Flowers would be beneficial both immediately and down the road.

The team enjoyed some of the league's top wide receiver plays last season, and Flowers was a bright spot on offense for them. Baltimores's offensive unit benefited greatly from the 23-year-old receiver's contributions.

Despite battling injuries, Flowers led the Ravens with 77 catches for 858 receiving yards, showing his versatility on all routes. He also placed fifth in yards, fourth in catches, fourth in yards per game and seventh in scores among other rookie receivers.

Flowers had the opportunity to establish himself as an important member of the team's offense and may get even additional time to play in his sophomore year.

Trenton Simpson, linebacker, Clemson

Grade: C

Trenton Simpson had few playing opportunities as a rookie due to his position behind Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen in the depth chart. Rather, he had to play in 15 games and establish himself as a special team member.

Queen is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Ravens failed to opt for his rookie deal's fifth-year option this offseason. This makes room for Trenton Simpson to replace Queen in the upcoming season alongside Smith.

Tavius Robinson, EDGE, Ole Miss

Grade: C

Tavius Robinson's snap counts increased in the first half of his rookie campaign even though he was viewed as a possible role player who could become a skilled pass rusher when he joined the NFL. The linebacker's playing time decreased throughout the second part of the season.

Robinson showed moments of dominance in 2023, but as a pass rusher, he still needs to grow. He played in every game last season and finished with 26 tackles and a sack.

Robinson was able to obtain useful experience in 2023, which should be beneficial in 2024 and beyond.

Kyu Blu Kelly, cornerback, Stanford

Grade: F

The Baltimore Ravens made the decision to cut Kyu Blu Kelly before the season started.

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, offensive tackle, Oregon

Grade: D

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu saw very little playing time in 2023. In addition, he had to overcome injuries while also spending time adapting to the NFL's rapid pace.

Aumavae-Laulu will have the opportunity to compete for a right guard place with the Ravens next season.

Andrew Vorhees, offensive guard, USC

Grade: Nil

Andrew Vorhees had to spend his first season recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament tear he sustained during the Scouting Combine.

Vorhees might be in the running for a starting position in 2024 if his knee heals completely, especially since Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson have both left the Ravens to sign with the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets, respectively.

