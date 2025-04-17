  • home icon
  • Re-grading Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Ran Carthon fare?

Re-grading Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Ran Carthon fare?

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Apr 17, 2025 01:50 GMT
NFL: Play Football Prospect Clinic with Special Olympic Athletes - Source: Imagn
Re-grading Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL draft picks - Source: Imagn

The Tennessee Titans hired Mike Borgonzi as their new general manager in January and are now focusing on the 2025 NFL Draft after finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record in 2024.

In light of this development, it is the right time to reflect on the team's 2024 draft class and assess the performance of the players that former general manager Ran Carthon brought in through the last draft.

Full list of Titans' draft picks in 2024

J.C. Latham, Offensive tackle, Alabama (First round, No. 7)

Grade: B-

Like most rookies, J.C. Latham experienced his share of ups and downs in his first season, but overall, he had a respectable season, especially considering that he had to play in a dysfunctional offense.

He was also one of the nine players who played all of their teams' offensive snaps in the 2024 season, playing 1,094 snaps in 17 games for Tennessee.

Latham did not secure a position among the league's premier left tackles in 2024; however, he significantly helped the Titans in fixing one of their most fundamental weaknesses.

T'Vondre Sweat, Defensive tackle, Texas (Second round, No. 38)

Grade: A

T'Vondre Sweat lived up to the high expectations that were placed on him when he was drafted. He participated in all 17 Titans games, recording a sack, four tackles for loss, 23 quarterback pressures, and 51 tackles.

The Titans should be excited because Sweat might be on track for an even better season in 2025 if he can contribute this much in his first season in the NFL.

Cedric Gray, Linebacker, UNC (Fourth round, No. 106)

Grade: C+

Cendric Gray did not have a significant impact for the best part of his rookie season because he was on injured reserve for the most part. However, he got an opportunity to play towards the end of the season and he showed flashes, suggesting that he could be a more vital member of the Titans' defense in 2025.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Cornerback, Louisville

Grade: B+

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. rewarded the coach's trust in him with a series of standout performances after being thrown into the starting lineup following the early season injury to cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

Brownlee finished his first season with 17 games played (14 starts), and amassed 74 tackles, one interception, nine passes defended, two quarterback pressures, and a fumble recovery.

Jha'Quan Jackson, Wide receiver, Tulane (Sixth round, No. 182)

Grade: D

Although his primary position is wide receiver, Jha'Quan Jackson spent most of his rookie season in the NFL as a kick returner. The highlight of his season is that he frequently struggled with ball security issues.

James Williams, Safety, Miami (Seventh round, No. 242)

Grade: B-

While he entered the league as a safety, he was used as a linebacker by the Tennessee Titans in his first year in the league. Williams did better than expected overall, though he did have a drop in performance at some point in the season, like many rookies do before they get used to the NFL.

Jaylen Harrell, Edge rusher, Michigan (Seventh round, No. 252)

Grade: D

Jaylen Harrell participated minimally in his rookie season, serving mostly as a rotational player behind seasoned teammates.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

