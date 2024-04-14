Re-grading Titans' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Ran Carthon?

The Tennessee Titans selected six players overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which was the first one under general manager Ran Carthon's supervision.

Peter Skoronski, who played as an offensive guard in the season, was selected by the Titans as a first-rounder. The other players selected by the team were wide receiver Colton Dowell, offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan, tight end Josh Whyle, running back Tyjae Spears, and quarterback Will Levis.

The Titans, who ended the season with a 6-11 record, and their 2023 draft selections had a fairly disappointing campaign. However, Levis demonstrated enough in his rookie season to eliminate the Titans' need to get another quarterback and allow them to concentrate on developing him as their quarterback for the future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below is a list of the grades assigned to each pick the Titans made in the NFL draft of 2023.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Expand Tweet

Full list of Titans' draft picks in 2023

Peter Skoronski, left guard, Northwestern

Grade: B

Left guard Peter Skoronski was a shining light amidst the awful offensive line the Titans had in 2023, even though he too experienced some difficulties towards the end of the season.

Skoronski's transformation from college left tackle to rookie guard in the NFL is admirable. In addition, he had to recover from an appendectomy that left him weak and reduced in weight. Despite all of this, he still had a successful league rookie season.

In fact, Skoronski was so good that it's possible he's the only starter from the Titans' 2023 offensive line to keep his spot in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Will Levis, quarterback, Kentucky

Grade: B+

Some people were surprised by the Titans' selection of Will Levis in the draft, given that they already had Ryan Tannehill as their starting quarterback and Malik Willis as a backup. However, Levis wrapped off his rookie campaign as the Titans' starting quarterback, and the organization is already assembling a lineup around him.

Levis completed 2023 with 1,808 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions in nine starts as a rookie. The Titans had a 3-6 record With him starting at quarterback.

Levis is now getting ready for his second campaign with an entirely fresh Titans team. For the 24-year-old quarterback, the impending 2024 campaign provides an opportunity to show he's an able starter.

Expand Tweet

Tyjae Spears, running back, Tulane

Grade: A

Last season, Spears shared a backfield with the iconic Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who is now a member of the Baltimore Ravens. The rookie finished with 453 rushing yards and two touchdowns, in addition to 52 receptions for 385 yards and one touchdown.

As the season progressed, Spears' workload grew, an indication the organization was putting him to the test to see if he could manage the demands of being the team's main offensive threat.

Spears has earned an expanded role in 2024, and he will be ready for an even bigger season in his second season as the Titans have strengthened the offensive line in front of him.

Expand Tweet

Josh Whyle, tight end, Cincinnati

Grade: C

Josh Whyle didn't get many opportunities to play in 2023 because of injuries and other circumstances, but in the few that he did have, he displayed glimpses of brightness as a blocker and receiver.

These glimpses offer optimism that the situation for the fifth-round pick will improve.

Expand Tweet

Jaelyn Duncan, offensive tackle, Maryland

Grade: D

To put it mildly, Jaelyn Duncan's debut season with the Titans was difficult. He gave up 36 pressures and nine sacks while playing as a left tackle, on 207 pass-block snaps.

If Duncan hopes to be the team's main backup option in 2024, he has plenty of work ahead of him. In general, it seems reasonable to believe that he already acquired significant experience during his rookie campaign, which may assist position him to become an important supporting act in the future.

Colton Dowell, wide receiver, UT Martin

Grade: D-

Colton Dowell played a big part on special teams in the latter stages of the campaign, despite having just two targets during his rookie campaign.

It's generally unrealistic to expect a lot from a seventh-round choice, but Dowell also didn't accomplish anything particularly noteworthy when it came to special teams.