Real reason why Rams HC Sean McVay would want to retire after winning Super Bowl 2022

Los Angeles Rams fans may have been caught off-guard when they heard retirement rumors surrounding Sean McVay. At only 36 years old, many imagine he could go on to have a legendary career in the NFL for decades to come.

But the fact that he has had so much success at such a young age means he may be ready for his next challenge. Which could either be in broadcasting, or an executive role, or maybe even another venture out of football entirely.

NFL journalist Dov Kleiman brought up another logical reason why the head coach may want to retire, or at least step away from the game for some time. It all has to do with the team mortgaging its future for this Super Bowl title.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman If Sean McVay retires at 36, it's pretty obvious what happened



Rams are in cap hell, and gave away all those future draft picks. The reason McVay didn't mind it appears obvious now, he just said to himself: "I'm not going to stick around to deal with it on the bad times anyway."

Kleiman's theory is that McVay will want to retire if the Rams end up making some tough cuts due to cap space. They have sent away handfuls of top draft picks in recent years, but it did pay off in this year's championship. So could this really be the reason why the head coach could choose to step away from the NFL this year?

One important caveat about Sean McVay's future

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Kleiman did continue on and mentioned that the situation may not be so drastic starting this offseason.

The Rams could use the familiar NFL formula of "restructuring" deals to make things work under what seems to be an ever-increasing salary cap. If the figure makes an enormous jump in the next few years, the team may avoid ever having to commit to a rebuild just to be under the cap.

McVay might decide he doesn't want to stick around and go through such an ordeal, should the Rams decide to restructure a few deals with the purpose of retaining talent in order for the team to remain marginally competitive.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman *If* they do restructures, and decide to kick the can down the line, then of course Rams can improve their cap. But *at some point* they'll have to deal with it. Or simply keep kicking it and kicking it and make it bigger



But at this very moment? -$10M in cap with FAs to re-sign

A more likely reason for a potential early McVay retirement, however, is to take some time away from the game of football. He became a position coach in Tampa Bay upon his college graduation and has been rising up the ranks ever since. All that dedication and hard work may have taken a serious toll on him over the years.

McVay could be more focused on starting a family now, or even just relaxing and taking a break by not spending nearly all of his time focused on work.

There are still questions surrounding McVay's status heading into the offseason. If he does step away, Kleiman's point could be the secret reason why that decision was made.

