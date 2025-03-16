"Really hard day” - When 49ers GM John Lynch opened up on trading Trey Lance to Cowboys

After the Jacksonville Jaguars picked quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the NY Jets picked quarterback Zach Wilson, the San Francisco 49ers made aggressive deals with the Miami Dolphins to move up from the No. 12 pick to the No. 3 pick. They traded first-round picks for three years, including their 2021 pick, and a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, all for North Dakota State QB Trey Lance.

Despite such a hefty trade behind him, Lance played sparingly behind Jimmy Garoppolo, starting only two games in 2021. He suffered a season-ending injury the next season before he was pushed to the No. 3 choice in 2023 as Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold took over. Eventually, Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.

During the broadcast of a preseason game, Denver general manager John Lynch explained the decision to trade Lance:

“Really hard day, such a wonderful young man. We took a shot, and it didn't work out. We own that. We take accountability for it. But, I think, as I think you guys do, his story is still very much unwritten. I'm excited for Trey.”

Lance was pushed to a third-choice role but still had a contract with guaranteed money. Meanwhile, veteran Brandon Allen had served as a backup to Joe Burrow but joined the Niners on a $1.2 million contract without guaranteed money. So, it was a logical decision for Lynch to switch Lance with Allen.

Lynch thanked the Cowboys for taking in Lance since he felt the young man needed more opportunities.

“Dallas stepped up and really wanted him, and they came after him," Lynch added. "And I think it's going to be a great landing spot for him.”

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan show sympathy for Trey Lance

John Lynch showed sympathy for Trey Lance as he understood why the deal couldn’t work out despite the best efforts from both ends.

“I can tell everybody, it wasn't for lack of effort on Trey's part or on our part that it didn't work. Circumstances took hold and he struggled through injuries and this team's ready to win. ... So, we wish Trey all the best in Dallas.”

Denver coach Kyle Shanahan also showed sympathy for Lance but wished him success in the future. Shanahan also said that it was Lance’s wish to try his luck as a backup QB with another team.

However, Lance’s misfortune has continued, as he was recently released by the Cowboys, with reports suggesting that NFL executives do not see him as a third-choice QB.

