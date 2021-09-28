3 reasons Bill Belichick may be in the hot seat in New England

Head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, headed into the 2021 season hoping to bounce back from last year’s shortcomings, missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

However, the Patriots have quickly fallen to a 1-2 start after suffering a discouraging 28-13 loss in Week 3 to the New Orleans Saints. Rookie Mac Jones struggled, throwing three interceptions, while the Patriots recorded only 49 rushing yards in the lopsided loss.

“There’s no magic sauce here," Belichick said via ESPN. "Just have to go back to work and do better.”

It’s still relatively early in the 2021 season, but the Patriots are heading down a concerning path that could see them fall into a deeper hole with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming into town in Week 4.

As New England prepares for a primetime matchup against Brady and the Buccaneers, here are a few reasons why Belichick could wind up in the hot seat.

Is Bill Belichick finally in the hot seat?

#1 - Could head toward another season missing the playoffs

As odd as it sounds, the Patriots could be barreling toward a second straight campaign missing the playoffs.

Since Brady’s departure, New England has struggled to find its footing, leading to inconsistent stretches. Nevertheless, it’s put the franchise in the position of looking up to the Buffalo Bills as the team to beat in the AFC East.

New England is a team on the rebuild, especially with a young quarterback leading the offense forward. As Jones figures out his way around as an NFL starting quarterback, the renewed direction will come with hills and valleys.

Jeff Howe @jeffphowe This is one of the worst Patriots performances I've ever seen. This is one of the worst Patriots performances I've ever seen.

#2 - Rebuilding project lies ahead

The Patriots are roaming through unfamiliar territory, sitting as a team that appears far from Super Bowl contention.

The franchise has embraced the next chapter, with Belichick going against the trend. He took a rookie quarterback in this year’s draft and rolled with Jones as the starter in his first season.

Jones has shown flashes of promise behind his command with the offense but has also struggled. Such was his three-interception outing in Week 3 against the Saints. The Alabama product may wind up being the long-term future under center, but the team will have to take its lumps this season as he works through adjusting to playing in the NFL.

Mark Daniels @MarkDanielsPJ Are you surprised by Tom Brady’s success?



Matthew Slater: He’s the greatest player in the history of football. Nothing should surprise you. Are you surprised by Tom Brady’s success?



Matthew Slater: He’s the greatest player in the history of football. Nothing should surprise you.

#3 - Letting Tom Brady walk away

Although this is way down the list of things, it could come into play as a factor if the Patriots continue to struggle.

Brady wanted to remain in New England for the rest of his first-ballot Hall of Fame career. However, Belichick didn’t air that same long-term commitment to the star quarterback.

It opened the door for Brady to join the Buccaneers, who helped guide them to a Super Bowl in his first campaign. Beyond the 44-year-old sticking it to this last team, it proved that the franchise made a terrible decision to let him walk.

Although there are concerns with his age, Brady continues to be an ageless wonder even in his 22nd campaign. The longer he performs at an elite level, the more foolish Belichick will look, especially in team owner Robert Kraft’s eyes.

