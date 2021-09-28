3 reasons why the Chiefs should start to panic after 1-2 start 

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2021 NFL season with high expectations of contending for a third straight Super Bowl appearance.

However, the Chiefs have fallen into a concerning start with a 1-2 record after dropping their last two games, falling to last place in the AFC West.

It may be extremely early, but Kansas City has seen some notable flaws beginning to pile up with each passing week. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have plenty of time to turn it around, but here are three reasons the franchise should at least be worried.

Is it time for the Chiefs to hit the panic button?

#1 - Defensive issues continue to persist

Mahomes remains the anchor to one of the league’s most explosive offenses, but the same can’t be said of their lackluster defense.

Through the first three weeks, the Chiefs are tied for last, giving up 31.7 points per contest, third-worst in yards per game allowed (430.0), and second-last against the run giving up 160.3 rushing yards per contest.

Kansas City has surrendered more than 20 points in each of the first three games, including at least 30 points in the last two contests. In other words, the Chiefs defense isn’t stopping anyone and that trend must change.

Matt Derrick @mattderrick Patrick Mahomes says he’s not concerned with the offense going forward. “We scored 24 points with four turnovers. You’re not going to win games in this league with four turnovers.” Patrick Mahomes says he’s not concerned with the offense going forward. “We scored 24 points with four turnovers. You’re not going to win games in this league with four turnovers.”

#2 - Running game shortcomings

The Chiefs’ offense remains anchored by Mahomes’ arm, but it’s the lack of balance elsewhere that has begun to show troubling signs.

The running game sits in the middle of the pack at best, ranking 13th with 107.0 yards per contest. Those numbers are a bit deceiving as second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has continued to struggle to find his footing.

Through the first three games, he’s recorded 189 yards on 44 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt with zero rushing touchdowns. The biggest concern has been his ball security, as he’s fumbled twice, including a game-changing fourth-quarter lost fumble against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

That said, Edwards-Helaire put together his best performance of the season with 100 rushing yards against the Chargers. The Chiefs will need the LSU product to keep that production level going if they hope to make a serious Super Bowl bid.

Matt Derrick @mattderrick



Chiefs are 10th team with 33 or more first downs losing the turnover battle by four or more. Those teams are now 1-9. Michelle @Michell67804140 @mattderrick And they had 33 first downs. @mattderrick And they had 33 first downs. Chiefs are now 5-1 in games when they picked up 33 or more first downs. Teams since 1940 are 97-25-2 with 33 or more first downs.Chiefs are 10th team with 33 or more first downs losing the turnover battle by four or more. Those teams are now 1-9. twitter.com/Michell6780414… Chiefs are now 5-1 in games when they picked up 33 or more first downs. Teams since 1940 are 97-25-2 with 33 or more first downs.



Chiefs are 10th team with 33 or more first downs losing the turnover battle by four or more. Those teams are now 1-9. twitter.com/Michell6780414…

#3 - Stiff competition in the AFC West

Beyond the team’s shortcomings, the AFC West has quickly shaped into a highly competitive division.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos have raced out to 3-0 records while the Los Angeles Chargers sit with a 2-1 mark. The Chargers could also be undefeated if not for a tough last-second loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Nonetheless, the path to the AFC West division title may be harder for the Chiefs in 2021. Kansas City won’t struggle for long, but their fate may turn out much differently if they don’t fix their defensive issues.

Edited by LeRon Haire