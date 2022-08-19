3 Reasons why Lamar Jackson should never play for the Ravens again

From the moment Lamar Jackson declared himself NFL bound, he's dealt with countless dubious voices in the background. From his need to be more accurate from the pocket to NFL figureheads stating that he should eventually switch positions.

Yet, despite it all, the Baltimore Ravens instilled confidence in the signal caller from the very beginning. The quarterback, in turn, has rewarded them with stellar play, postseason appearances, and an MVP award. Ultimately, however, Baltimore has openly stated that he is their quarterback of the future and franchise leader.

With the 2022 league year just around the corner, we’ll tell you why Jackson should clean out his locker and refuse to play for the purple and black ever again.

3. Lack of offensive weapons

Jackson's vagarious play cannot be denied. At times, well before he finishes his progressions, he opts to use his legs to escape trouble. Although talent evaluators have urged him to remain patient and wait for his receivers to get open, Baltimore has done little to put talent around him.

In an effort to help their star signal-caller, Baltimore inked long faded receiver Dez Bryant to a deal in 2020. Once viewed as one of the brightest stars that the NFL had to offer, Bryant was a shell of his former great self. In six unimpressive games, Bryant racked up just 47 receiving yards. Sammy Watkins, another receiver that’s seen better days, also had little to no impact last season, aggregating just 394 receiving yards.

Admittedly, both Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews have tirelessly worked on their rapport with Jackson. And, thus far, the results have been solid as both have recorded at least a thousand yards apiece during the 2021 season. Still, regardless of their production, Baltimore refuses to open up the checkbook and dig deep into their pockets for some of the premier pass catchers in the NFL.

2. He’s being run into the ground

Although the 2018 NFL Draft class featured countless top-tier signal-callers, there was something intrinsically different about Lamar Jackson. So, as the Baltimore Ravens inched closer to making their selection, they crossed their fingers and prayed that Jackson would still be on the board.

Of course, Baltimore’s prayers were quickly answered as they snagged him with the final pick in the first round. After sitting back and holding the clipboard for Joe Flacco, Baltimore placed Jackson in the starting lineup at the tail end of his rookie season. Since doing so, however, they’ve continued to run him into the ground.

Thus far, Jackson has logged more rushing attempts, 615, than any other quarterback in NFL history through their first four seasons in the league. While it may land him nightly appearances on ESPN’s highlight reel, his longevity could be severely compromised in the long haul.

Just last season, Baltimore's propensity for running the ball with their quarterback caught up with him as he missed the final few games of the regular season. This upcoming year, the former Lousiville Cardinal has bulked up considerably in the offseason. His added bulk could help with the perpetual pounding that his body endures. But unless Baltimore changes their offensive philosophy, their current quarterback won't last long in the league.

1. Contract talks have stalled for far too long

Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens

As countless quarterbacks have inked massive deals this offseason, Lamar Jackson has continued to scratch his head in disbelief. Deshaun Watson, despite his legal woes, signed his name on the dotted line in conjunction with a 230 million dollar fully guaranteed deal. Kyler Murray, shortly after, inked his own multi-year deal worth 230.5 million.

Although both players are well worth the admission, Jackson has done far more with far less. Unlike his young contemporaries, the Ravens signal caller has both gaudy stat lines and overall team success. In four complete seasons in the NFL, he's carried this Baltimore franchise to three postseason appearances. Along the way, Jackson has made them relevant to his eye-popping plays with both his arms and legs.

Also, after taking home the league MVP award in 2019, the Ravens quarterback became just the second player in league history to do so unanimously. While Baltimore could eventually choose to pay him what he’s worth, their current contract negotiations have stalled for entirely too long. Simply put, the signal caller should take his business elsewhere and watch Baltimore fall into football purgatory without him.

