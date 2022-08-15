3 Reasons why Malik Willis should start over Ryan Tannehill in 2022-23 NFL season

The Ryan Tannehill era has been mired in regular season glory and playoff disappointment. Since arriving in Tennessee in 2019, Tannehill has made this once moribund franchise relevant again. With three consecutive postseason appearances under his belt, he has done his best to bring the Titans a Lombardi Trophy for the first time in their relatively short history.

Ultimately, regardless of his attempts, Tennessee fans have continually dug their heads into their hands in disgust as Tannehill has put up underwhelming performance after underwhelming performance.

Although the former Pro Bowler is set to return to the field as Tennessee's leader, Malik Willis, their recent third-round draft selection, appears to be lurking in the shadows. Unofficially, Willis seems to be the guy waiting in the wings as their quarterback of the future. Nevertheless, we'll tell you why that future needs to start now.

#1 - Start the growing pains early

It was no surprise that Malik Willis drew the first preseason start of the year against the Baltimore Ravens. Both sidelines, however, were pleasantly surprised with what Willis had to offer.

In what amounted to only a short sample size, Willis was pretty terrific. The former collegiate star out of Liberty completed six of his 11 passes for 107 yards, throwing for an average of 9.7 yards per attempt.

Willis, to his credit, also showed off his wheels, rushing the ball five times for 38 yards. It was about as dynamic a performance as he could have. Now, as a direct result, Tannehill's grip on the starting gig is beginning to loosen. Although allowing him to keep his spot in the lineup would probably lead to more wins this season for the Titans, it could stunt Willis' overall growth.

At this point, we know what Tannehill is and what he isn't. Willis should be thrown into the fire and allowed to take his lumps early on. Sitting behind Tannehill would be a wrong move on Tennessee's part.

#2 - Ryan Tannehill won't be here for the long haul

Realistically, the Titans will likely look to push Tannehill out the backdoor at the end of the 2022 season. With no talks of a possible contract extension, paired with Tannehill recently turning 34, the hourglass on his time in Tennessee is rapidly wasting away.

In three full seasons as the Titans starter, Tannehill has enjoyed monumental success in the regular season, leading the Titans to double-digit victory totals in 2020 and 2021. However, when the postseason lights have shined their brightest, he has played impetuously.

The final straw that broke the camel's back was last season's divisional-round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite being considered the favorites, Tannehill flat-out stunk up the joint, throwing for just 220 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Tennessee should look to replace him now with Malik Willis, who is undoubtedly their quarterback of the future.

#3 - Malik Willis falls in line with the new-age quarterbacks

Admittedly, Ryan Tannehill is a more than respectable quarterback and has been so for over a decade. However, he's seemingly missing something.

As we gaze upon the current signal-callers around the league, he fits the mold of yesteryear quarterbacks. The former Pro Bowler is accurate in the pocket but seldom uses his legs to get himself out of harm's way while picking up huge chunk yards for the Titans.

On the other hand, Willis appears to look like a more modern-day quarterback. During his lone preseason outing, Willis not only threw the ball for 107 yards but also rushed for 38 impressive yards in his limited time. With his ability to threaten opposing defenses with his gigantic arm and quick feet, Willis is a much bigger threat out on the field than Tannehill could ever be.

