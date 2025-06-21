“Red flags aren't severe” - NFL insider calls Shedeur Sanders’ speeding violations 'non-issue' amid Browns’ larger off-field dramas

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has had a difficult past few months. First, he dropped in the 2025 NFL Draft to the fifth round, No. 144 overall after being projected as a top ten overall pick in the selection process. Next, he has been dealing with some legal trouble over the past few weeks after it was reported that Sanders was cited for speeding at 101 miles per hour.

Ad

As a result, since the latter incident, some fans and analysts have questioned what the potential fallout will be for Sanders from the Browns organization. While some believe that Sanders could face major discipline from the team, including potentially a suspension or a release, others have been clear that they do not anticipate any major ramifications for his actions.

One of the individuals who do not believe that major discipline is coming from the team is NFL analyst Spencer German, who outlined how the Browns have not reacted to problematic legal troubles in the past.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Those red flags are not anywhere near as severe as some of the other red flags that this organization has signed up for recently." German said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

What are some other opinions on the Sanders discipline situation?

The X profile that reposted the comments by German, 'The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast', added their opinion to the mix on June 20. The account highlighted how although the Sanders situation was serious and dangerous, the Browns have a history of not disciplining their players for legal incidents.

"Yes, speeding is dangerous and a violation of the law. But all the nonsense being thrown around about the Browns cutting Shedeur because he drove over the speed limit is hilarious. The Browns currently employ players with sexual assault allegations, domestic violence arrests and assault charges. Not to mention they gave the highest non-QB contract to a player who once attacked another player with his helmet on the field."

Ad

As a result, the account concluded that they do not anticipate the speeding violations jeopardizing Sanders' NFL career.

"I don’t think a couple speeding violations are going to jeopardize anything for Shedeur Sanders."

Only time will tell what happens with the Sanders situation this offseason. However, it is clear that this story will remain one to watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.