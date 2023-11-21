Reed Blankenship salary: How much does Eagles safety earn in Philadelphia?

According to various reports, including Spotrac, safety Reed Blankenship earns $855,000 per year with the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League. The Middle Tennessee State University alum signed a three-year, $2,565,000 deal with the franchise, which includes a $5,000 signing bonus as well as total guarantees of $55,000.

So far, the versatile ball hawk has earned $1,580,000 during his two-year NFL career.

That comes after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite that, Blankenship has become a key part of the Eagles rotation and a solid contributor to one of the stingiest secondary units in the league. Blankenship will be a restricted-free agent in 2025.

Reed Blankenship High School and College Football Career Timeline

Reed Blankenship was a highly rated prospect coming out of high school; Blankenship's offer sheet contained the who's who of college football at the time.

The Athens, Alabama native received offers from Middle Tennessee, Alabama A&M, Marist, Minnesota, Southern Miss, Georgia State, Tulane, Western Carolina, Arkansas Tech, Troy, Samford, Arkansas State, Mercer, UT Martin, and more. Eventually, he accepted the scholarship offer from Middle Tennessee.

Blankenship played for Middle Tennessee for five years, using all the allocated years of college eligibility in the process. He ended his college career on a high, being named first-team all-conference, the Middle Tennessee Defensive Ironman of the Year, C-USA all-academic, the conference Spirit Service Award winner, and earning a spot on the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Reed Blankenship's NFL Timeline

Upon graduating from Middle Tennessee University, Blankenship declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. The experienced collegiate safety went undrafted but was soon signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

Despite the odds, Blankenship made the final roster, becoming just one of three undrafted free agents to make the 2022 Eagles 53-player roster. He played in ten games in his rookie season, mostly backing up C. J. Gardner-Johnson.

Blankenship posted a solid stat line of 34 total sacks and one interception in 10 games in his rookie season with the Eagles.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, it was announced that Reed Blankenship will become a starting safety with the Eagles following the free agency departure of Gardner-Johnson.

Following the promotion, Blankenship has enjoyed a solid sophomore season. He currently has a stat line of 55 total tackles and two interceptions in eight games played.