Buccaneers vs. Rams referee reveals why Tom Brady was given penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was given his first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in his 22-year NFL career in the Bucs' 27-30 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback was hit on the chin by Rams linebacker Von Miller early in the second quarter, causing his bottom lip to bleed.

Ooohboyy @Ooohboyyy Tom Brady sucking his bloody lip to keep the youth from leaving his body. #Buccaneers Tom Brady sucking his bloody lip to keep the youth from leaving his body. #Buccaneers https://t.co/N0O9rO7vTg

He tried to explain his case to referee Shawn Hochuli, only to get a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. After the game, Hochuli explained why he flagged TB12 and also addressed the hit the quarterback took:

“He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language. As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer.”

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Referee Sean Hochuli on the unsportsmanlike penalty on Tom Brady, the first of his career. “He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language. As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer.” Referee Sean Hochuli on the unsportsmanlike penalty on Tom Brady, the first of his career. “He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language. As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer.”

The Tampa Bay drive where the penalty was called ended with a 48-yard missed field goal by kicker Ryan Succop.

Prior to the matchup, Brady mentioned on the Let’s Go! podcast that he does not get any special treatment when it comes to roughing the passer calls.

The 44-year-old signal caller had this to say:

“I always hear that to different degrees about getting penalties, and so forth, roughing the passers. I don’t remember the last time I got a roughing the passer... I don’t feel like I get them as much as people might think that I get them.”

NBC Sports NFL color commentator Cris Collinsworth tweeted that since 2015, Brady has the fourth-lowest rate of roughing the passer calls among all qualifying quarterbacks.

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (2.22 percent), former Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers (2.95 percent), and current Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (3.68 percent) have lower percentage rates.

Conor "Innovator" McAnalytics @ConorMcQ5 Bottom & Top 5 in Roughing the Passers per QB Hits:



1. Baker Mayfield 15.0%

2. Jimmy G 11.7%

3. Ryan Fitzpatrick 11.4%

4. Kyler Murray 11.1%

5. Marcus Mariota 10.5%



31. Drew Brees 4.76%

32. Tom Brady 3.94%

33. Daniel Jones 3.68%

34. Philip Rivers 2.95%

35. Eli Manning 2.22% Bottom & Top 5 in Roughing the Passers per QB Hits:1. Baker Mayfield 15.0%2. Jimmy G 11.7%3. Ryan Fitzpatrick 11.4%4. Kyler Murray 11.1%5. Marcus Mariota 10.5%31. Drew Brees 4.76%32. Tom Brady 3.94%33. Daniel Jones 3.68%34. Philip Rivers 2.95%35. Eli Manning 2.22%

As for the game, Brady put on another great playoff performance.

Tom Brady and his Divisional Round performance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB TB12 w/ OC Bryon Leftwich

Tampa Bay were down by a score of 27-3 in the third quarter against Los Angeles, and it looked bleak for the home team.

Yet a fumble by Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, forced by cornerback Jamel Dean and recovered by fellow cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, gave them new life.

Running back Leonard Fournette scored a touchdown from one yard out, making the score 27-13. With over three minutes left in the game, Tom Terrific threw a 55-yard deep ball to receiver Mike Evans. Tampa Bay were now down by seven with a score of 27-20.

With less than a minute left, the Buccaneers tied the game as Fournette aka Playoff Lenny scored on a nine-yard touchdown.

Former Tampa Bay kicker Matt Gay kicked a 30-yard game winner for the Rams, sending them to the NFC Championship game. Brady went 30 of 54 for 329 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the contest.

The 54 pass attempts are tied for the third-most thrown in a playoff game for Brady.

It is uncertain if this was it for TB12, but it was a thrilling contest nevertheless. Will he return for season 23? Only time will tell.

Also Read Article Continues below

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Von Miller asked about this potentially being @TomBrady ’s last game: “Nah, that ain’t gonna be the end of Tom Brady.” Says he has every reason to hate Brady for winning so much but can’t, “He’s a great guy.” Mentioned Brady helping at his pass-rush summit. Von Miller asked about this potentially being @TomBrady’s last game: “Nah, that ain’t gonna be the end of Tom Brady.” Says he has every reason to hate Brady for winning so much but can’t, “He’s a great guy.” Mentioned Brady helping at his pass-rush summit.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Should an unsportsmanlike conduct flag have been thrown on Tom Brady? Yes No 0 votes so far