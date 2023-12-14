Reggie White's cause of death: How did late Eagles DE die?

Philadelphia Eagles legend Reggie White is regarded as one of the most excellent defensive ends to play in the National Football League (NFL). The Tennessee Volunteers alum enjoyed a lengthy NFL career, playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, and the Carolina Panthers before retiring in 2000.

White's cause of death was arrhythmia, with the Super Bowl champion passing away at his family home in Cornelius, North Carolina, on December 26, 2004. He is survived by his wife, Sara White, and two children, Jecolia and Jeremy White.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Could Raiders land a QB next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

How did Reggie White die?

Reggie White was sleeping with his family at his home in Cornelius, North Carolina, on December 26, 2004. At some point that morning, Reggie began to struggle and was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital in Huntersville, North Carolina, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office, White's fatal arrhythmia was likely caused by cardiac and pulmonary sarcoidosis, which White had lived with for years. Furthermore, White suffered from sleep apnea, resulting in him having difficulty to breathe while asleep. The former defensive end was 44 when he passed away.

Expand Tweet

Reggie White's NFL Legacy

White was a two-time winner of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award and a perennial All-Pro selection for most of his career.

White earned acclaim for being a proper teammate and a stellar veteran in the locker room in his later years. White's other NFL accolades are one Super Bowl ring, eight first-team All-Pro nods, five second-team All-Pro selections, 13 straight Pro Bowl selections, and three UPI NFC Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

Furthermore, White is a member of notable teams such as the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team, NFL 1990s All-Decade Team and the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team. White's jersey numbers were retired by the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence.

White was a consummate professional and the perfect gentleman on and off the Gridiron. Throughout his 15-year career playing at the highest level, White's character was never questioned, and there was never a scandal around his name, even after his retirement.

Is Raiders or Chargers the right call in Week 14? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to find out