Regrading Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Monti A. Ossenfort fare?

The Arizona Cardinals have been stuck in rebuilding mode for the past few seasons. They are trying to build a contender around Kyler Murray, and the 2025 NFL draft is their latest attempt at forming a solid roster.

With this year's draft around the corner, let's revisit the 2024 iteration and explore how Cardinals general manager Monti A. Ossenfort fared.

Grades for Cardinals' draft picks in 2024

Marvin Harrison Jr., wide receiver, Ohio State - B

Marvin Harrison Jr. was the first wide receiver picked in the 2024 NFL draft. The draft was viewed as having the best wideout group in years, and Arizona opted to bet on Harrison's star power.

However, he struggled for consistency in his rookie season. The Ohio State Buckeyes product ended the 2024 campaign with 62 catches, 885 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

Darius Robinson, edge rusher, Missouri - F

The Cardinals selected Darius Robinson with their other first-round pick. The Missouri Tigers product was expected to be a key part of their pass rush.

However, due to injuries, he only played in six games. Robinson recorded just one sack and will aim for a significant jump in productivity in 2025.

Max Melton, cornerback, Rutgers - B+

Max Melton joined Arizona after an impressive stint at Rutgers. He was viewed as a potential Day 1 starter and running mate for either Garrett Williams or Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Melton performed admirably as the team's CB3. He played every game and recorded 36 solo tackles, five pass deflections and one forced fumble. Melton should be a feature in the secondary for the foreseeable future.

Trey Benson, running back, Florida State - C

Trey Benson occupied the backup running back role behind the evergreen James Conner. He featured in 13 games and finished his rookie season third in carries and rushing yards.

Benson was drafted as a complementary part of the offense. He did just that in his first campaign.

Isaiah Adams, guard, Illinois - B

Isaiah Adams had a few blips in his rookie season, but he mostly impressed in his five starts. Adams allowed 14 pressures and two sacks.

However, his ability to compete with top-notch professional defensive linemen will give the Cardinals hope for the future.

Tip Reiman, tight end, Illinois - B

Tip Reimen was mostly a blocker last year. He ceded most of the pass-catching to Trey McBride, and it worked in the 2024 season.

While Reimen has limitations as a pass catcher, his blocking will likely be a fixture in Arizona for years.

Elijah Jones, cornerback, Boston College - TBD

An unfortunate ankle injury in the Cardinals' final preseason game ruled out Elijah Jones for the season.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, safety, Texas Tech - B+

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson played in 15 games. He put up a stat line of 29 tackles and three pass deflections. He'll only get better with reps at the position.

Xavier Thomas, edge rusher, Clemson - B

Xavier Thomas was featured in 14 games during his rookie season. The backup edge rusher racked up three sacks in a limited role. He has a role in the franchise moving forward.

Christian Jones, offensive lineman, Texas - D

Christian Jones played in just two games. He could be a plus depth piece in the future.

Tejhaun Palmer, wide receiver, UAB - N/A

Palmer did not make Arizona's final 53-man roster.

Jaden Davis, cornerback, Miami - N/A

Davis also did not make the Cardinals' final 53-man roster.

